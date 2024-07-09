Tuesday, July 9, 2024
HomeTravel
Travel

Tulum named ‘best beach’ in the region for third year in a row

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Tulum has won the World Travel Award (WTA) for Leading Beach Destination in Mexico and Central America for the third year in a row.
Tulum has won the World Travel Award (WTA) for Leading Beach Destination in Mexico and Central America for the third year in a row. (Unsplash)

Quintana Roo’s beaches won two World Travel Awards (WTA), with Tulum taking home “best beach” in the Mexico and Central America region for the third year in a row. Cozumel won “best island” in the region.  

Also known as the “Oscars of tourism,” the WTA recognizes excellence across all sectors of the global tourism industry, including airlines, hotels, destinations and more. 

Cozumel
Cozumel, Quintana Roo won the 2024 World Travel Award for Leading Island Destination. (Archive)

At a ceremony held on July 1 in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, WTA Founder Graham Cooke said that the winners “represent the very best in travel and tourism from across the Caribbean and Americas,” as they play “starring roles in driving the regions to even greater heights.” 

In the Leading Beach Destination category, Tulum competed against destinations including Jacó, Costa Rica; Bastimentos Island National Marine Park, Panama; Ambergris Caye, Belize; and Cancún and the Riviera Maya in Mexico.  

Upon WTA’s release of the list of nominees, Tulum Municipal President Diego Castañón Trejo said that “this award is a recognition of the women and men who, with their human sense of hospitality, contribute to the consolidation of Tulum as the paradise of the Mexican Caribbean.” 

This is the third year in a row that Tulum has won the award for best beach.

The nominees for Leading Island Destination included Ambergris Caye, Belize; Coiba Island, Panama; Roatan, Honduras; Little Corn Island, Nicaragua; and Cozumel, Holbox and Isla Mujeres in Mexico. 

Some of the other winners in the Mexico and Central America region included:

  • Costa Rica: Leading Destination
  • Aeromexico: Leading Airline Brand
  • Belize: Leading Dive Destination
  • Acapulco: Leading “City Break” Destination

Founded in 1993, the World Travel Awards are decided based on direct voting by travelers worldwide. Tulum and Cozumel, along with the rest of the regional winners, will advance to the Grand Finale ceremony in Madeira, Portugal, where the winners of the “World’s Leading” categories will be revealed. 

Quintana Roo Governor Mara Lezama announced over the weekend that cruise ships have resumed docking at the state's ports following the passage of Hurricane Beryl.
Quintana Roo Governor Mara Lezama announced over the weekend that cruise ships have resumed docking at the state’s ports following the passage of Hurricane Beryl. (@MaraLezama/X)

The Yucatan Peninsula bounces back from Hurricane Beryl

Over the weekend, the Yucatan Peninsula felt the impact of Hurricane Beryl but reported minimal material damage. According to a post on X by Quintana Roo Governor Mara Lezama, the state is ready to resume tourist activities.  

“Quintana Roo is ready to continue receiving thousands of tourists from all over the world, to continue breaking records and maintain our tourism leadership,” the governor’s online statement said. 

“All tourist and economic activities have been reactivated with total normality and success, the ports are open, cruise ships are arriving, the airports are operating national and international flights and there is a large tourist influx and hotel occupancy,” Lezama added. 

With reports from La Jornada Maya

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
The Querétaro International Airport in Querétaro, Mexico

Querétaro airport passenger traffic projected to reach 2 million in 2024

MND Staff - 0
In the first four months of the year, QIA saw international arrivals increase by 60.4% annually and domestic arrivals increase by 11.2%.

Top 5 short hikes in Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit

Meagan Drillinger - 4
From mountains to boardwalks to hidden waterfalls, Puerto Vallarta has accessible hikes for everyone.
Angel of independence, Mexico City

The ultimate guide to the districts of Mexico City

Bethany Platanella - 1
Travel writer Bethany Platanella fearlessly traverses every inch of the capital to bring you the first installment of this comprehensive breakdown of Mexico City.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC