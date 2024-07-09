Tulum named ‘best beach’ in the region for third year in a row

Quintana Roo’s beaches won two World Travel Awards (WTA), with Tulum taking home “best beach” in the Mexico and Central America region for the third year in a row. Cozumel won “best island” in the region.

Also known as the “Oscars of tourism,” the WTA recognizes excellence across all sectors of the global tourism industry, including airlines, hotels, destinations and more.

At a ceremony held on July 1 in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, WTA Founder Graham Cooke said that the winners “represent the very best in travel and tourism from across the Caribbean and Americas,” as they play “starring roles in driving the regions to even greater heights.”

In the Leading Beach Destination category, Tulum competed against destinations including Jacó, Costa Rica; Bastimentos Island National Marine Park, Panama; Ambergris Caye, Belize; and Cancún and the Riviera Maya in Mexico.

Upon WTA’s release of the list of nominees, Tulum Municipal President Diego Castañón Trejo said that “this award is a recognition of the women and men who, with their human sense of hospitality, contribute to the consolidation of Tulum as the paradise of the Mexican Caribbean.”

This is the third year in a row that Tulum has won the award for best beach.

The nominees for Leading Island Destination included Ambergris Caye, Belize; Coiba Island, Panama; Roatan, Honduras; Little Corn Island, Nicaragua; and Cozumel, Holbox and Isla Mujeres in Mexico.

Some of the other winners in the Mexico and Central America region included:

Costa Rica: Leading Destination

Aeromexico: Leading Airline Brand

Belize: Leading Dive Destination

Acapulco: Leading “City Break” Destination

Founded in 1993, the World Travel Awards are decided based on direct voting by travelers worldwide. Tulum and Cozumel, along with the rest of the regional winners, will advance to the Grand Finale ceremony in Madeira, Portugal, where the winners of the “World’s Leading” categories will be revealed.

The Yucatan Peninsula bounces back from Hurricane Beryl

Over the weekend, the Yucatan Peninsula felt the impact of Hurricane Beryl but reported minimal material damage. According to a post on X by Quintana Roo Governor Mara Lezama, the state is ready to resume tourist activities.

“Quintana Roo is ready to continue receiving thousands of tourists from all over the world, to continue breaking records and maintain our tourism leadership,” the governor’s online statement said.

“All tourist and economic activities have been reactivated with total normality and success, the ports are open, cruise ships are arriving, the airports are operating national and international flights and there is a large tourist influx and hotel occupancy,” Lezama added.

With reports from La Jornada Maya