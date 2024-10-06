Bucerías, Nayarit: A perfect weekend guide

Bucerías may be less than half an hour from the rattle and hum of Puerto Vallarta, but it feels like another world away. The small village, on the shores of the Bay of Banderas, is a change of pace from the sputtering traffic and all-night party scene of its more famous neighbor.

Picture cobblestone streets lined with colorful houses and draped with bougainvillea, local artisans selling handmade crafts and the sound of waves crashing onto the seemingly endless strip of beach. This hideaway is where you can sip margaritas at a beach bar one minute and explore boutique shops the next. Whether it’s enjoying fresh seafood, strolling the art scene or watching a fiery sunset, Bucerías captures the magic of a classic Mexican getaway — minus the crowds. If you’re looking for the perfect weekend in Bucerías, read on for our three-day itinerary.

Friday

After touching down at Puerto Vallarta International Airport, grab a taxi and head to Hotel Ysuri Bucerías. Perched overlooking the Bay of Banderas, this boutique hotel is a personal favorite for its modern Mexican design with coastal cool energy. Most rooms have ocean views and dreamy beach retreat vibes. Snap a few photos from your private balcony — trust me, you won’t want to forget the view.

Evening

After settling in and shaking off the travel day cobwebs, it’s time to immerse yourself in the dining scene in Bucerías. Head to La Negra, just a short walk from your hotel, for dinner. This trendy spot evokes a beachy, bohemian treehouse vibe with open-air spaces, bamboo and tons of greenery. It also makes a killer margarita and serves a casual yet delicious menu of seafood tacos, pizzas and burgers. The live music and friendly staff only enhance the good energy of this local hotspot.

After dinner, take a stroll along Playa Bucerías, one of the longest continuous beaches along the Bay of Banderas. The sunsets here are pure magic. Watch as the sky shifts through pinks, purples and fiery oranges, reflected on the gently lapping waters of the bay.

Saturday

Morning

Start your Saturday with a relaxed breakfast at Paninos, a cozy bakery and cafe just a few blocks from Hotel Ysuri. Go for the freshly baked croissants, fruit smoothies and rich coffee. The cinnamon rolls are absolutely to die for.

Bucerías has a budding art scene, and Saturdays are perfect for strolling through the Bucerías Art District. This bohemian area is lined with galleries showcasing the work of local artists. From contemporary paintings to handmade jewelry, you’ll find one-of-a-kind pieces here. Don’t forget to chat with the artists — it’s one of the cool things to do that adds a great cultural exchange while visiting Mexico.

Afternoon

By now, you’ve worked up an appetite, and Karen’s Place on the beach is the perfect spot to refuel. Located right on the sand, this open-air restaurant offers a great view of the ocean while you enjoy a delicious meal. Order the fish of the day, fresh from the local fishermen, or their signature ceviche. With your feet in the sand and a cold drink, you might feel like staying here all afternoon.

But try not to linger too long because Bucerías has an active side, as well. The waters here are relatively calm, making it ideal for paddleboarding and kayaking. You can rent equipment from various beachfront spots or sign up for a guided tour. Paddle out into the bay, keeping an eye out for dolphins and sea turtles that sometimes make an appearance. The views of the town from the water, with the mountains in the distance, are simply stunning.

Evening

After your paddleboarding adventure, head back to the hotel to freshen up before dinner at Mar y Sol, one of Bucerías’ best beachfront dining spots. This relaxed restaurant has killer views and even better seafood. Sit up on the deck underneath the bamboo nest lights and order everything from tuna tartare to shrimp Caesar salad and fresh lobster. The warm, glowy lighting and the sound of the waves make this a meal you won’t forget.

Sunday

Morning

Wake up to the sound of the waves and stretch out your body with a morning yoga session at Spanda Yoga Studio. The bright, warm studio is one of the best spots in the bay for yoga practice. Whether you’re a seasoned yogi or a beginner, it’s a great way to relax and center yourself before another day.

On Sundays, Bucerías comes alive with its bustling tianguis, a traditional Mexican flea market. Located in the town square, this market is a treasure trove of local handicrafts, textiles, ceramics and more. It’s the perfect place to pick up a few souvenirs for friends (or, hey, even for yourself).

Round out your weekend itinerary with some quality beach time on Playa Bucerías. Grab a spot under a palapa or lounge chair and soak up the sun. The water is warm and gentle, perfect for a refreshing swim, and you can always flag down a beach vendor for a coconut drink or a snack.

Afternoon

Before heading home, treat yourself to a final meal at Sandrina’s, a Mediterranean-Mexican fusion restaurant. Their Greek salad and seafood pasta are legendary, and the cool, shaded courtyard is a peaceful oasis. It’s the perfect spot to toast to a magical weekend in Bucerías.

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com.