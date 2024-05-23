Another Canadian airline announces flights to Tulum

Canadian airline WestJet has announced two new direct Canada-Tulum flights To Tulum’s new international airport that will begin operation in November.

Starting Nov. 9, WestJet will begin its new series of flights with a once-weekly flight to Tulum’s Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport from Calgary as well as three arrivals per week to the beach destination from Toronto. Both flights will run until April 27, 2025.

The flights to Tulum make WestJet the second airline from Canada to fly to the Caribbean resort city since Air Canada inaugurated three flights to Tulum in May.

Jorge Molina Pérez, director of Tulum’s Tourism and Economy Department, said the new Canada-Tulum flights can strengthen Tulum’s image as a sunny beach destination steeped in Maya culture, an image that should be promoted to travelers from Canada, the United States and Europe, he said.

“Canada and Toronto are cities that are home to travelers with good purchasing power, and they are accustomed to taking seasonal vacations to escape the cold weather,” Molina said.

“We must welcome this new airline that will be flying 737 airliners to Tulum,” he said. “WestJet is betting on broadening its market, and so it is incumbent on us here in Tulum to learn more about the Canadian visitors who will arrive thanks to this new announcement.”

In conjunction with the new Canada-Tulum flights, WestJet Vacations is offering flight and accommodations packages to 35 major hotels close to the airport, the airline reported.

WestJet also introduced several new flights to hot destinations from various airports across Canada, including two additional destinations in Mexico.

The Calgary-based airline will offer a once-weekly direct flight from Winnipeg to Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, beginning on Nov. 9 and wrapping up on April 26, 2025.

The airline will also offer once-weekly flight service from Kelowna, British Columbia, to the Pacific coast city of Mazatlán from Dec. 13 through April 18, 2025.

With reports from La Jornada and Riviera Maya News