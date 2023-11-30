Thursday, November 30, 2023
News
NewsTravel

Got 1 min? More new flights will connect Mexico with US and Canada

MND Staff
By MND Staff
2
Cancún, Quintana Roo
Cancún is one of the Mexican destinations that will have additional routes to the U.S. (Cuartoscuro)

Airlines servicing Puerto Vallarta, Cancún and Mexico City have announced new direct flights to cities in the United States and Canada. 

Flights to Puerto Vallarta

Kicking off on Dec. 14, Alaska Airlines will operate four weekly flights between Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and Las Vegas, Nevada, with a total of 1,216 seats available per month.

Shortly after, on Dec. 16, two additional routes operated by other airlines will begin service to the sunny Pacific destination.  

The first, served by Westjet Airlines, will operate from Prince George, the largest city in northern British Columbia, Canada. It will have a weekly frequency offering 760 seats per month.

The second route will depart from Ontario, California, and will be operated by New Pacific Airlines with a frequency of three flights per week. 

Aeromexico
Aeroméxico will connect Mexico City and Raleigh-Durham starting in July 2024. (Christian Coquet/Unsplash)

Flights to Cancún 

Mexico’s most popular beach destination will now have a nonstop flight to Chicago, Illinois, served by low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines as it expands its winter schedule.

Departing from Midway International Airport – a smaller airport in the Chicago area – the route is available daily until at least late February. 

In addition to Chicago Midway, Frontier offers seasonal direct flights to Cancún from 13 other U.S. airports.

Flights to Mexico City 

Aeroméxico has also announced its latest U.S. destination. 

Starting July 1, Aeromexico Connect will operate daily non-stop flights between Raleigh-Durham in North Carolina and Mexico City International Airport. for this type of aircraft.

Mexico City is Raleigh Durham’s third-largest unserved international point-to-point market. 

The route is operated under Aeroméxico and Delta Air Line’s Joint Cooperation Agreement, which offers an extensive network of flights. 

With reports from Tribune Travel, Tribune Travel, Raleigh Durham International Airport and Simple Flying.

2 COMMENTS

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.

Lithium mine

Chinese company says cancellation of lithium mining concessions confirmed

MND Staff - 0
Ganfeng Lithium says that the Mexican government has upheld the cancellation of nine lithium mining concessions in Sonora.
Cancun timeshare

US takes further action against cartel-linked timeshare fraud network

MND Staff - 0
The U.S. Treasury has again sanctioned individuals and businesses linked to the fraud network they say is led by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.
Acapulco cleanup

Recovery from Hurricane Otis makes slow progress in Acapulco

MND Staff - 0
As clean-up and restoration efforts in the area continue, businesses are preparing for a difficult December.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC