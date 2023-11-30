Airlines servicing Puerto Vallarta, Cancún and Mexico City have announced new direct flights to cities in the United States and Canada.

Flights to Puerto Vallarta

Kicking off on Dec. 14, Alaska Airlines will operate four weekly flights between Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and Las Vegas, Nevada, with a total of 1,216 seats available per month.

Shortly after, on Dec. 16, two additional routes operated by other airlines will begin service to the sunny Pacific destination.

The first, served by Westjet Airlines, will operate from Prince George, the largest city in northern British Columbia, Canada. It will have a weekly frequency offering 760 seats per month.

The second route will depart from Ontario, California, and will be operated by New Pacific Airlines with a frequency of three flights per week.

Flights to Cancún

Mexico’s most popular beach destination will now have a nonstop flight to Chicago, Illinois, served by low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines as it expands its winter schedule.

Departing from Midway International Airport – a smaller airport in the Chicago area – the route is available daily until at least late February.

In addition to Chicago Midway, Frontier offers seasonal direct flights to Cancún from 13 other U.S. airports.

Flights to Mexico City

Aeroméxico has also announced its latest U.S. destination.

Starting July 1, Aeromexico Connect will operate daily non-stop flights between Raleigh-Durham in North Carolina and Mexico City International Airport. for this type of aircraft.

Mexico City is Raleigh Durham’s third-largest unserved international point-to-point market.

The route is operated under Aeroméxico and Delta Air Line’s Joint Cooperation Agreement, which offers an extensive network of flights.

With reports from Tribune Travel, Tribune Travel, Raleigh Durham International Airport and Simple Flying.