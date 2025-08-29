Ciudad Juárez International Airport inaugurates a new terminal, doubling its capacity

Ciudad Juárez International Airport (CJS) has opened a new terminal to streamline its operations in the latest phase of a major expansion that will continue through 2030, aimed at turning the border city into a key node in international connectivity.

Ricardo Dueñas, general director of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA) — the Juárez airport’s operator that has developed 13 airports in Mexico — attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this week along with Chihuahua Governor Maru Campos.

“Today marks the arrival of a new, modern face for this airport, which contributes to our goal of generating trust, certainty, and competitiveness,” Governor Campos said.

With an investment of 828.4 million pesos (US $44 million), the renovation more than doubles the facility’s surface area from 6,210 square meters to 13,857, and its per-year passenger capacity (from 960,000 to 2.6 million).

The work created over 380 direct jobs as it refurbished the waiting rooms and restrooms, installed new furniture and more air conditioning, created three new boarding gates, improved the baggage handling system, added automatic doors and upgraded the communication and lighting systems.

The renovation also added automatic doors and fire vehicles. An innovative storm drainage system, electrical substations, backup power systems, and a redesigned parking area were also incorporated, in addition to expanding the concourse.

The upgraded airport is expected to strengthen the network of 14 domestic destinations served by airlines such as Viva, Volaris, Aeroméxico, and TAR, in addition to cargo operations with DHL and Aeronaves TSM. The new infrastructure streamlines logistics and supports bilateral trade while boosting tourism and business in the border region.

However, the most ambitious CJS expansion is yet to come. OMA has announced plans to invest approximately $1.1 billion pesos (US $58.9 million) between 2026 and 2030 on further expansion of the terminal to serve 2.9 million passengers and increase accessibility for people with disabilities.

The airport’s renovation is part of OMA and Vinci Airports’ global strategy to develop airports that meet high international standards of safety, efficiency, sustainability and accessibility.

Vinci Airports, a French subsidiary of the Vinci Group, is one of OMA’s largest shareholders. In 2022, Vinci Airports purchased 29.9% of the share capital of OMA. The move allowed Vinci to enter the Mexican market, adding the operation and management of 13 international airports across nine states mostly in the northern and central regions of the country.

With reports from Lex Latin and El Financiero