Colima airport gets US $17.5M makeover to prepare it for international status

Work has begun on a 327-million-peso (US $17.5 million) improvement of Colima state’s Miguel de la Madrid Hurtado National Airport, aimed at transforming the facility into an international travel hub for Mexico’s North-Central Pacific Coast states.

The project, led by the Grupo Aeroportuario de la Marina under the Naval Ministry (Semar), will greatly expand the airport’s capacity and is expected to boost regional connectivity, tourism and Colima’s economy.

El #Aeropuerto Nacional de #Colima te conecta a un estado lleno de historia, naturaleza y cultura. ¡Vuela a Colima y déjate sorprender! #AeropuertosMarina pic.twitter.com/zzKQ4XypYQ — Grupo Aeroportuario Marina (@aeropuertos_GAM) July 22, 2025

Colima Governor Indira Vizcaíno Silva, who attended the launch ceremony on Monday along with General Director of Grupo Aeroportuario Marina Juan José Padilla Olmos, welcomed the commencement of the work.

“This will be an airport as beautiful and functional as those other railway or airport terminals developed by the armed forces,” Vizcaíno said. “And it will remain in optimal condition for many years to come, thanks to the work carried out by Semar personnel.”

Padilla said, “With these works, we not only strengthen the existing infrastructure and improve the experience of every traveler who passes through this terminal, but we also generate jobs, attract more visitors and open up new opportunities for trade and investment.”

The project will expand the airport terminal by 243%, including a fivefold increase of its airport arrivals capacity and a sevenfold capacity expansion of its waiting area. It also includes runway and taxiway renovation.

The transformation is part of the Mexican government’s strategy of promoting regional development by enhancing air connectivity.

On August 6, President Claudia Sheinbaum prepared a draft agreement to designate Miguel de la Madrid as an international airport, to be managed by Semar.

The agreement will come into effect following its publication in Mexico’s Official Gazette of the Federation. It will then join the ranks of the country’s other international airports under Semar control: Ciudad del Carmen, Ciudad Obregón, Guaymas, Loreto, Matamoros and Mexico City International Airport (AICM).

At present, the Colima airport serves only two routes, one operated by Volaris to Tijuana and another by Aeroméxico to Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), outside Mexico City.

An estimated 117,483 travelers passed through the airport between January and June of this year, around 14% more than the same period of 2024, according to Mexico’s Federal Civil Aviation Agency.

Although Colima is one of Mexico’s lesser-known states in terms of tourism, its Pacific coast location, untouched nature and historic sites make it attractive for visitors.

The modernization of the terminal and its new international status are expected to generate new routes, increase the number of domestic and international visitors and position Colima as a strategic hub for tourism, trade and investment in Mexico’s West.

With reports from El Heraldo de México and El Economista