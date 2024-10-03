Condé Nast Traveler 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards names top hotels in Mexico

Global travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler has released its Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 with its list of the top 10 hotels in Mexico.

Mexico City hotels, unsurprisingly, won spots, as did some resort destinations you might expect. However, the top two spots were again in the relatively small, landlocked expat haven of San Miguel de Allende, which in total featured three hotels chosen by Condé Nast Traveler readers.

Here’s the complete list:

1. Casa de Sierra Nevada, San Miguel de Allende

Up one position from last year, Casa de Sierra Nevada “gets everything right,” the magazine said, finding the correct balance between acknowledging San Miguel de Allende’s rich history and providing the conveniences of modern life.

Housed in multiple historic buildings, the hotel is full of antique touches yet also features modern comforts like a luxury spa, three upscale restaurants and a bar. Some rooms even have private rooftops, the magazine said.

2. Rosewood, San Miguel de Allende

Down one spot from 2023, the Rosewood hotel has long been a favorite with affluent Mexicans in town for weekend getaways or destination weddings, as well as with retired expats socializing at its three restaurants and its upscale, low-key rooftop lounge.

According to Condé Nast, the San Miguel de Allende luxury mainstay “captures an idea about faded colonial grandeur but presents it in a way that is bright, fresh, vibrant.”

3. Four Seasons Hotel, Mexico City

Located in the capital on the iconic Paseo de la Reforma avenue, one of Mexico City’s busiest streets, the magazine describes this property as “a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of the capital.”

Once a business traveler mainstay, Condé Nast said the hotel nowadays attracts “a younger, sophisticated crowd…eager to experience Mexico City but who prefer a quiet place to unwind.”

Highlights include a rooftop pool, two restaurants, and a spa with treatments inspired by Mexico’s ancestral traditions.

4. Paradero Todos Santos, Baja California Sur

Paradero, “a delightful departure from the all-inclusive, mega-resorts of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo,” is an ideal stay for guests seeking adventure in Baja California Sur’s wilds, Condé Nast said. But it also features a world-class spa and Tenoch, a restaurant listed in the 2024 Michelin Guide.

With surfing, hiking, and biking included in your room rate, Paradero offers outdoor adventure experiences comparable only to those found in South America and Africa, Condé Nast said.

5. Hotel San Cristóbal, Todos Santos, Baja California Sur

In the little surf town of Todos Santos, Hotel San Cristóbal stands out for its effortless combination of luxury and surf-town feel, said Condé Nast.

The hotel itself, inspired by Todos Santos’ low-key, hippie vibe, is “super on-trend design-wise” and “totally place-specific,” said Condé Nast, with simple but “perfectly designed and decorated” rooms, polished concrete walls, hand-stamped tiles, and equipales.

6. Las Alcobas, Luxury Colection Hotel, Mexico City

Las Alcobas Luxury Boutique Hotel is one of the city’s most expensive hotels, “but it lives up to the hype,” said Condé Nast. Located in the affluent Polanco neighborhood, it’s near lush parks, fine dining and high-end shopping.

The hotel boasts modern interiors, luxurious rooms and sophisticated bathrooms with mood lighting and soaking tubs that feature hydrotherapy jets and a soap menu, described by Condé Nast as “something out of a dream.”

7. The St. Regis Mexico City

This upscale city high-rise hotel offers a full-service experience in the heart of Mexico City, Condé Nast said.

It emphasized its “seemingly endless” dining experiences at the hotel’s multiple restaurants. Other highlights include spacious rooms, hot tubs, cocktails at the King Cole Bar, and even rooftop helicopter service.

8. Nobu Hotel, Los Cabos

A Cabo San Lucas luxury resort property, Nobu Hotel features 10 dining experiences — everything from a poolside snack bar to the Nami Champagne Bar, offering lobster ceviche, hamachi tartare with lychee, and crispy seaweed tacos with bluefin tuna.

It overlooks the sparkling waters of the Gulf of California and takes advantage of that with Japanese inspired room design and gorgeous views. Its 13,000-square-foot spa offers Asian-inspired treatments, hydrotherapy and custom salon services.

9. Hotel Matilda, San Miguel de Allende

A sleek boutique hotel three blocks from the city’s historic center, Matilda’s colonial façade belie its interiors, which feel like you’re in an art gallery: there’s contemporary artwork in the hallways, an avant-garde video installation at the front desk and photographs by Mexico City artist Eduardo Zaylan in guest rooms.

Highlights of a stay here include crisp, white beds dressed with Egyptian cotton linens, an infinity pool and the hotel’s rooftop bar, the magazine said.

10. W, Mexico City

“Modern minimalist chic meets bygone Latin American charm at the 237-room W,” Condé Nast said of this family-friendly stay where trendy aloofness “takes a backseat to well-honed Latin hospitality that is both warm and incredibly efficient.” The magazine called the treatment by staff here as “white-glove.”

Of special note is the hotel’s stone bathrooms “that double as sunrooms where you can kick back in a hammock and enjoy the views of Chapultepec Park and the Zona Rosa.”

Mexico News Daily