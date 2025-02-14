Destinations to visit from Mexico City’s newest bus station

The lively neighborhood of Cuauhtémoc, as predicted, is exploding in the best way possible. Wine bars, bakeries, coffee shops and art galleries are popping out of the woodwork like bubbles in a just-poured glass of champagne. However nothing sparked my fancy quite like the addition of the shiny, brand new Cuauhtémoc bus station that services CostaLine, ETN, Viva and Autovías.

The bus system in and around Mexico City is extensive. You can go almost anywhere from any of the four central terminals: TAPO, or Oriente, in Venustiano Carranza; Central del Norte in Gustavo A. Madero; Terminal Poniente, better known as Observatorio, in Álvaro Obregón; and the Central de Autobuses del Sur, also called Terminal Tasqueña, in Coyoacán.

And by anywhere, I mean if you wanted to take the bus to Cancun, you could! Though I don’t recommend it. In 2023, Mexico News Daily published a two-part series on places you can go by bus in CDMX that is still very relevant today.

Still, we’re talking about one of the most sprawling, congested metropolises in the world. Which leads us to the unfortunate problem with these four terminals: if you live in the city’s central zone, like I do, it’s not always a cakewalk to arrive at the station. TAPO, for example, can easily add an extra hour or more to my journey, regardless of if I choose to take the Metro or an Uber.

Which is why the new station is so exciting. Cuauhtémoc is hyper-central and situated just a stone’s throw from the Angel of Independence. This delightful enclave is one of the most geographically-convenient zones in the city. Now that there are more transportation options departing two blocks from the Angel of Independence on Río Tiber, those of us residing nearby have more incentive to hit the pavement and explore somewhere new.

So, the next time you have a few days free to frolic, here are some destinations you can reach via the new bus station at Calle Río Tiber 74. None of these routes are direct, with the exception of the one that runs to AIFA. On the bright side, leaving from here relieves you of:

The inevitable stress of missing your bus because of traffic or a broken-down Metro; The time it takes to actually arrive to any of the aforementioned stations; and The time spent waiting around for your bus to depart at TAPO, Norte, Poniente or Sur.

Now that the benefits are clear, here’s where you can go.

Morelia

I didn’t know about the new station yet, and my stomach flipped a thousand times when I saw the blinking letters M-O-R-E-L-I-A above the front window of a bus bumbling down Río Tiber. This was, in fact, my motivation for entering the station in the first place. Could it be true? Did I now have around-the-corner access to one of my favorite Mexican cities of all time? It turns out I did! Morelia’s city center is a Unesco World Heritage site known for its spectacular colonial architecture, made almost entirely of pink cantera stone. There are over 200 historic buildings, including the city’s magnificent cathedral, which may be the most beautiful in Mexico. Be sure to try the sopa tarasca and sweet tamales.

Frequency: Daily

Bus line: Autovías

Departure time: 4:10 p.m.

Cost: One-way tickets start at 621 pesos.

Querétaro

A lovely little city, Queretaro’s well-preserved historic center is a Unesco World Heritage site. Hugged by quaint streets, colorful facades and flower-filled balconies, it’s known for great museums, mole verde and an emblematic aqueduct built more than three centuries ago. If rural life is what you’re after, spend an afternoon in the Archeological Zone of El Cerrito or head to wine country, where you can tour vineyards like Freixenet and Viñedos Azteca. For more ideas, check out Mexico News Daily’s guide to a weekend away in Querétaro.

Frequency: Daily

Bus line: ETN Turistar

Departure times: 1:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 5:45 p.m.

Cost: One-way tickets start at 522 pesos.



San Miguel de Allende

You may already have guessed it: San Miguel de Allende’s historic center is nothing less than a Unesco World Heritage site. A charming colonial gem nestled in the central highlands of Mexico, this picturesque town is known for the neo-Gothic Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel, a vibrant art scene and uber-trendy bars and restaurants. Between rooftop cocktails and gallery hopping, take a quick ride 14 km outside San Miguel to the Sanctuary of Atotonilco, often called the Sistine Chapel of Mexico.

Frequency: Daily

Bus line: ETN Turistar

Departure times: 1:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m.

Cost: One-way tickets start at 778 pesos.

Felipe Ángeles International Airport

There are daily bus routes connecting Cuauhtémoc to the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA). There are anywhere from seven to eight departures that start at either 4:00 a.m. or 5:30 p.m., depending on the airport’s flight schedule.

Frequency: Daily

Bus line: CostaLine

Cost: One-way tickets start at 130 pesos.

Additionally, there are daily departures to Celaya, Guanajuato, and Uruapan, Michoacán. Due to security reasons, these cities have not been included.

