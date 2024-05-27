Emirates and Viva Aerobus announce interline partnership

Mexican airline Viva Aerobus signed an interline agreement with Dubai-based Emirates, enhancing connectivity for passengers traveling from the Middle East to Mexico.

The partnership will increase access to multiple destinations in Mexico while also unlocking more international routes for Emirates passengers, including 20 convenient flight options that connect six points in Mexico with several popular cities in the United States.

Executive Vice President and Chief Planning and Alliances Officer at Viva Aerobus Javier Suárez praised the agreement in comments published by Emirates’s press office last week.

“We are excited about this new partnership with Emirates. … [which] allows passengers from the many Mexican cities to make a short stop in Mexico City, board an Emirates flight to reach the great city of Barcelona and/or to continue their trip to Dubai and beyond. All of this with the convenience of buying a single ticket,” Suárez said.

Emirates’ offered a similar statement: “We are pleased to activate an interline partnership with Viva Aerobus to deepen our reach in Mexico beyond Mexico City,” said Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ deputy president and chief commercial officer. “This new offering is in line with our Fly Better promise … and we look forward to further developing the partnership in the future to elevate its benefits for our customers.”

The interline agreement will allow Emirates customers to fly from Mexico City to 21 domestic destinations while benefiting from the convenience of the two airlines’ one-bag-on-one-ticket policy.

Aviación Online reported that travelers arriving to Mexico City from Dubai will now be able to connect to other Mexican destinations including Acapulco, Cancún, Guadalajara and Monterrey. The interline network will also feature direct flights to Mexico City from Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles and Miami, among other U.S. cities.

Emirates inaugurated its services to Mexico City in 2019. Last year the airline expanded its codeshare partnership with United Airlines to include eight new destinations in Mexico.

In addition, Emirates SkyCargo, the freight division of the Dubai-based carrier, operates two freighter services in the country, to Mexico City and Guadalajara.

With reports from Aviación Online and Emirates.com

