Thursday, January 16, 2025
HomeBaja California Peninsula
Baja California PeninsulaTravel

Ensenada retains rank as top cruise tourism destination in Mexican Pacific

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
A blue and white Carnival cruise ship in the port of Ensenada, Mexico
Many of the major cruise companies make stops in Ensenada due to the city's reputation for vineyards and culinary scene. (Shutterstock)

Ensenada, Baja California is the leading cruise destination on Mexico’s Pacific coast, according to the Cruises in Ensenada 2023-2024 report by Ensenada’s Cruise Committee. 

The report by the committee of the Baja California Tourism Ministry revealed that the port city is also the third busiest in Mexico for passenger arrivals. 

An aerial view of the port of Ensenada, with a cruise ship at dock
Cruise passengers brought in revenue of US $74.86 million to the city of Ensenada between 2023 and 2024, according to the Tourism Ministry report. (Wikimedia Commons)

“The cruise industry in Ensenada boosts the local economy and reinforces Baja California’s position as an attractive destination for international tourism,” the state’s Tourism Minister Miguel Aguíñiga Rodríguez said in a statement. “We will continue to focus on strengthening our tourism offering and improving the experiences we offer our visitors.”

Ensenada, located in the northern Baja California peninsula, is one of Mexico’s most popular wine destinations. Mainly known for its vineyards and the culinary scene of Valle de Guadalupe, companies like Royal Caribbean, Quantum of the Seas and Emerald Princess, among others, offer cruises with stops in the Californian port city. 

The report revealed that between 2023 and 2024, the city received 272 cruises carrying over 900,000 passengers, of which 73% explored the town with an average stay of five hours.

The greatest percentage of these visitors, at 92%, hailed from the United States, followed by travelers from Canada (4%) and the United Kingdom (2%).

Cruise passengers brought in revenue of US $74.86 million, with an average expenditure of US $63.68 per traveler and US $47.84 per crew member. Seventy-three percent of passengers did some shopping in the city during their visit.

Mexico’s legislators have postponed the application of a new US $42-dollar fee for every cruise ship passenger docking at Mexico’s ports, according to the Florida and Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA).

The fee, which was proposed to come into effect starting in January, will now not be put into effect until July.

The study also identified various opportunities to diversify activities, enhance the variety of attractions, and improve local transportation services. The local government said these areas would be prioritized by the Ensenada Cruise Committee in 2025, through strategic actions that strengthen the local tourism value chain.

The report follows an announcement by Mexico’s lawmakers made early in December, postponing the application of a new US $42 fee for every cruise ship passenger docking at Mexico’s ports. The fee, originally scheduled to go into effect this month, will now be implemented in July.

It is yet to be seen how the new fee will impact cruise tourism in the country.

Mexico News Daily

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


Where to stay in valle de Guadalupe: Encuentro Guadalupe

The best stays in Valle de Guadalupe

Lydia Carey - 0
Homey rooms, outdoor baths, delicious meals and exceptional views: that's about how much Valle de Guadalupe has to offer for foodies.
Mexicans wait for transport at the Tijuana Bus Terminal in December 2024

City of Tijuana declares state of emergency in preparation for mass deportations

MND Staff - 3
Municipal authorities approved the emergency declaration "with the objective of preparing Tijuana in the face of a possible mass arrival of migrants."
For Belize, where tourism generates 40% of GDP, a Maya Train connection could significantly boost the nation's economy.

Maya Train to Belize? Prime minister pushes for cross-border rail link with Mexico

MND Staff - 1
Prime Minister of Belize Johnny Briceño wants Mexico's southeastern railway to run through his Caribbean nation and potentially connect with northern Guatemala.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC