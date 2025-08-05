Canadian budget carrier Flair to offer US $102 flights from CDMX to Vancouver

Canadian low-cost airline Flair announced new non-stop flights between Mexico City (AICM) and two major Canadian cities: Toronto (YYZ) and Vancouver (YVR), starting late October 2025.

With these routes, Flair will become the first low-cost airline to offer direct connections between Canada and Mexico City, competing directly with Aeroméxico and Air Canada, but with considerably lower prices.

According to the carrier’s press release, prices start at CAD $160 (US $116) for the Mexico City-Toronto route, and CAD $141 (US $102) for the Mexico City-Vancouver route.

“For too long, flights to Mexico City have been out of reach for too many,” said Maciej Wilk, CEO of Flair Airlines, in the press release.

“We’re changing that. Flair is the only value airline in Canada, making it possible for customers to explore the capital of Mexico, and for Mexicans to discover all that Toronto and Vancouver have to offer.”

Both routes are set to operate three times a week per the following schedules:

YVR – AICM

Start: Oct. 27, 2025

Frequency: Mondays, Fridays and Sundays

Departure from YVR: 4:10 p.m. Arrival at AICM: 11:45 p.m.

Return from AICM: 12:45 a.m. Arrival at YVR: 4:55 a.m.

YYZ – AICM

Start: Oct. 28, 2025

Frequency: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays

Departure from YYZ: 7:15 p.m. Arrival at AICM: 11:45 p.m.

Return from AICM: 12:45 a.m. Arrival at YYZ: 6:25 a.m.

Acting Consul General of Mexico in Canada Luis Hernandez celebrated the news, saying that “Mexico and Canada have long enjoyed a close and dynamic relationship, connecting families, businesses and curious travellers who explore each other’s rich cultures,” adding that the new routes strengthen the link between the two nations.

These new routes add to Flair’s existing routes from Toronto and Vancouver to Cancún, Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta. According to CEO Maciej Wilk, these routes have been “highly successful” and have not been negatively impacted by the new visa requirements that went into force in 2024 for Mexican visitors to Canada.

“The visa requirement is what it is but we do not have problems with filling up our aircraft in and out of Mexico. I’m not concerned,” he stressed.

Flair is a Canadian ultra-low-cost airline founded in 2005 and headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. Initially operating charter and cargo flights, since 2017 it has focused on scheduled passenger flights, primarily within Canada and to destinations in the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America.

With reports from Business Intelligence for B.C.