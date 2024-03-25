Got 1 min? Royal Caribbean International to develop Cozumel beach club

Monday, March 25, 2024
Royal Caribbean International to develop Cozumel beach club

Cozumel beach club
A rendering of the Royal Caribbean International Beach Club which is supposed to open in Cozumel in 2026. (Royal Caribbean International)

Royal Caribbean International announced an expansion of its Royal Beach Club Collection with plans to build a beach club in Cozumel, Quintana Roo, scheduled to open in 2026.

Royal Beach Club Cozumel will feature swimming pools, private cabanas, swim-up bars, various restaurants, a market, and experiences like kayaking, snorkeling, tequila tastings and cooking classes for cruise passengers. The company will invest over US $75 million in developing the club, according to a post on X by the governor of Quintana Roo, Mara Lezama.

Icon of the Seas cruise ship
The world’s largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, docked in Mahahual – another Quintana Roo port – in January. (Cuartoscuro)

Located about 20 kilometers east of the coast of the Yucatán Peninsula in the Caribbean Sea, Cozumel is Mexico’s third-largest island and a major destination for cruise ships, receiving nearly 4 million cruise passengers last year, 43.89% more than the year before. In February, Cozumel was awarded the Pueblo Mágico recognition and is known for its  reefs, white sand beaches, crystal-clear waters and pre-Columbian ruins

“Cozumel is an incredible destination, and the beach club will perfectly complement everything the island offers as an experience that combines familiar touches of Royal Caribbean with the energy of Mexico, along with amenities and activities for every type of vacationer,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International in a statement.

The Royal Beach Club collection also includes a 17-acre beach club on Nassau’s Paradise Island, set to open in 2025.

Governor Mara Lezama said the state is “very proud” to be home to Royal Caribbean International’s new destination.

“These types of projects reaffirm our commitment to continuing to be the main port of call in Latin America,” she said.

With 50 years on the market and featuring 300 destinations in 80 countries across all seven continents, Royal Caribbean has been voted “Best Cruise Line Overall” for 21 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers’ Choice Awards.

With reports from Infobae and El Economista

