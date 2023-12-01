Friday, December 1, 2023
News
NewsTravel

Got 1 min? Tickets sell out for first trip on the Maya Train

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Maya Train tests in Campeche
The first phase of the Maya Train will be inaugurated on Dec. 15. (Cuartoscuro)

Tickets for the first trip on the Maya Train sold out in under an hour on Friday.

The first service on the new railroad will depart Campeche city for Cancún at 7 a.m. on Dec. 16.

Maya Train tickets website
The tickets went on sale on Friday morning and sold out in under an hour on the eticket site. (eticket.mx)

Tickets went on sale at 11 a.m., and 50 minutes later the official Tren Maya account on the X social media platform announced they had all been sold. Some media outlets reported that the tickets sold out in a matter of minutes.

“Thank you for being part of history. … We invite you to board the Maya Train on the next trips,” the Tren Maya post on X said.

Tourist class and first class tickets for the Campeche-Cancún trip were up for grabs on Friday. The former cost 1,166 pesos (about US $68), while the latter cost 1,862 pesos (about US $108).

Purchasers had to join a “virtual line” to buy the tickets on the eticket website. It is unclear when tickets for other trips will go on sale.

Maya Train route
This map shows the Maya Train route, highlighting the sections that will be operational on Dec. 15 (in dark green). (Gob MX)

President López Obrador announced last month that the Campeche-Cancún stretch of the 1,554-kilometer-long railroad would begin operations on Dec. 15.

The section between Cancún and Palenque, Chiapas, will open on Dec. 31, while the entire railroad and its 34 stations will be operational on Feb. 29, he said.

The multi-billion-dollar project will connect cities and towns in five states: Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán, Quintana Roo and Chiapas.

The railroad is considered the signature infrastructure project of the current government, and López Obrador – who is aiming to revive Mexico’s once vast passenger train network – believes it will spur much-needed economic development in Mexico’s disadvantaged south and southeast.

The project has faced a range of challenges since construction began in 2020. They include court rulings that have temporarily halted work and ardent opposition from environmental groups, which say that the construction and operation of the railroad pose a threat to wildlife, subterranean rivers and the Maya jungle.

With reports from Latinus, Debate and Milenio

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.

AMLO, in a business suit, points at a screen showing a bar chart of the minimum wage over the years

Minimum wage in Mexico set to increase another 20% in 2024

MND Staff - 0
The minimum wage has more than doubled during President López Obrador administration, though it remains low by international standards.
Tulum international airpot

New Tulum airport opens with 5 daily domestic flights

MND Staff - 0
President López Obrador flew in to inaugurate the highly-anticipated new airport on Friday, which is expecting 700,000 passengers in its first month.

Mexican hostage Ilana Gritzewsky released from Gaza

MND Staff - 0
One of two Mexican citizens abducted from Israel by Hamas militants on Oct. 7 has been released from Gaza.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC