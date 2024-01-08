A two-time winner of the American Capital of Culture award and winner of the Best Small City in the World recognition by Condé Nast magazine, Mérida is now included on CNN’s list “Where to go in 2024: The Best Places to Visit.”

It is the only Mexican destination included on the list.

Known as the “White City” due to the predominance of white limestone in its historical buildings, Mérida in inland Yucatán is an “unexpected urban treat,” says CNN, in a state known for its sunny pristine beaches.

Founded in 1542 by Francisco de Montejo “el Mozo,” Mérida was built on the ruins of the ancient Maya city T’hó.

Considered one of the safest cities in Mexico, Mérida has a population of over 900,000 people today and is a modern, cosmopolitan destination with restaurants, shops, museums, art galleries and a wealth of historical buildings. Landmarks include the Cathedral of San Ildefonso — the oldest cathedral in Mexico and one of the oldest in the Americas — and the Paseo Montejo, “lined with historic mansions, museums, art galleries and local vendors,” CNN describes.

Located in the heart of the Yucatán Peninsula, the city is in close proximity to Maya ruins such as the ancient cities of Uxmal and Chichén Itzá, cenotes, and white sand beaches like Progreso, Pig Beach and Celestún (famous for its flamingo population).

The “White City” is also recognized for its cuisine, offering a varied array of regional dishes including the famous pork specialty, cochinita pibil (included on the TasteAtlas list of world’s best traditional dishes), sopa de lima (lime soup) and panuchos (fried tortillas stuffed with beans and topped with meat and vegetables).

“It is evident that Yucatán is currently witnessing a historic moment in terms of tourism,” the Yucatán government said in a statement acknowledging CNN’s list, noting that while 2022 was a record-breaking year for Yucatán, it “is likely that 2023 will break that record.”

