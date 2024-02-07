Wednesday, February 7, 2024
News
NewsTravel

Got 1 min? World’s biggest cruise ship arrives in Quintana Roo

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Icon of the Seas docks in Quintana Roo
"Icon of the Seas," the world's largest cruise liner, boasts an on-board theme park and waterfall.(Elizabeth Ruiz/Cuartoscuro)

The Icon of the Seas, recently named the world’s biggest cruise ship, has made its maiden voyage from Miami, Florida to Mahahual, Quintana Roo. 

The ship, operated by Royal Caribbean Group, reached its first stop of three on Tuesday morning, carrying approximately 8,000 passengers — double the population of beach town Mahahual.

Mara Lezama on board the Icon of the Seas
Quintana Roo Governor Mara Lezama met with Royal Caribbean executives on board the massive cruise liner. (Mara Lezama/X)

On Jan. 28, the Icon of the Seas departed from Miami for the Caribbean, after receiving the blessing of international soccer star Lionel Messi, who attended the megaship’s naming ceremony.

Upon its arrival in Quintana Roo, the ship was welcomed by Governor Mara Lezama and several Royal Caribbean representatives.”The arrival of the Icon of the Seas is a testament to Quintana Roo’s commitment to the recovery of cruise tourism, which was tested by the challenges of recent years, and today shows significant growth and development,”  Lezama said during the welcome ceremony on Tuesday.

The Icon of the Seas, which currently offers seven different week-long cruises around the Caribbean, is five times the size of the Titanic and boasts both an indoor waterpark and waterfall

The ship’s Western Caribbean cruises stop at two locations on the Mexican coast: Mahahual, where it docks at the Puerto Costa Maya cruise port, and Cozumel. At both stops, passengers are free to disembark and enjoy the beach towns.

The cruise ship can carry about 8,000 passengers — double the population of Mahahual. (ELIZABETH RUIZ/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

In the words of Governor Lezama, the Icon of the Seas represents a “new era in tourism” for Quintana Roo, which is the result of “50 years” of work to elevate the profile of Quintana Roo as a top travel destination. 

In 2023, 1,618 cruise ships arrived in Quintana Roo and 462 of them stopped in Mahahual, where more than two million cruise passengers and crew arrived. The new route serviced by Icon of the Seas is expected to consolidate Quintana Roo’s status as the leader in cruise ship tourism to Mexico.

With reports from La Jornada and El Universal

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.

The insider’s guide to investing in real estate in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Meagan Drillinger - 0
What you need to know about buying a house in Puerto Vallarta, by someone who lives there.
Shipping containers at Manzanillo port

Mexico dethrones China as top exporter to the US in 2023

MND Staff - 0
Mexico was also the largest trade partner of the United States in 2023, with two-way trade worth nearly US $800 billion.

5 events you won’t want to miss during Art Week in Mexico City

Bethany Platanella - 0
Elevate your Art Week beyond Zona Maco with these exclusive experiences you don’t want to miss.