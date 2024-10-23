Nat Geo names Guadalajara among the ‘Best of the World’ to visit in 2025

National Geographic magazine has revealed the Best of the World 2025 list, and Guadalajara is included in it for its “quintessentially Mexican music of Mariachi.”

From cities in Italy to Malaysia and Guatemala, Guadalajara made it to the coveted travel list thanks to its International Mariachi and Charrería Festival, held for two weeks every August and September.

“The streets come alive with music,” the magazine’s editor-in-chief Nathan Lump told CNN ahead of the list’s reveal. “That’s going to bring a lot of joy.”

The destinations, selected every year by the magazine’s explorers, photographers and editors, include 25 places around the globe that offer one distinctive feeling, said Lump: joy.

“This year, understanding the complexity of the times that we live in and some of the challenges that are present in so many places on the planet”, Lump told CNN, “we wanted to lean into things that we felt like were just really fun, that really kind of tapped into the joy of travel, the excitement of discovery.”

Javier Arroyo Navarro, head of the Chamber of Commerce of Guadalajara, the organizer of the event, told the newspaper El Informador that they feel “very proud” of having been recognized by the world-renowned publication.

“With the sum of our wills”, Navarro stated, “our festival continues to gain prestige worldwide. For all of us, Mariachi and charrería will continue to be a symbol of culture and tradition that transcends borders.”

Why visit Guadalajara in 2025?

Every summer since 1994, Guadalajara has hosted the International Mariachi and Charrería Festival, bringing together over 500 ensembles to perform at the Teatro Degollado and public squares. The event also features parades, music workshops and exciting rodeo competitions of charrería, Mexico’s national sport.

Charrería is an art and discipline that emerged from equestrian activities and cattle ranching traditions. While the state of Hidalgo is considered “the cradle of charrería,” Jalisco is one of the sports’ biggest exponents.

Moreover, mariachi is the quintessential sound of Mexico, as described by National Geographic. It originated in the late 19th century in central Jalisco and usually features instruments like guitar, guitarrón, vihuela, violin, harp, and trumpets. A defining feature of mariachi is the operatic vocal style of its lead singers.

Both mariachi and charrería are intertwined: the folkloric attire of the mariachi musicians is largely inspired by the charro costume. The outfit includes fitted trousers adorned with buttons, a short jacket, an embroidered belt, boots, a wide bowtie and the traditional wide embroidered hat. Female “charras” substitute the trousers with a long skirt.

Charrería and mariachi have been recognized by UNESCO as examples of Mexico’s Intangible Cultural Heritage.

With reports from CNN and El Informador