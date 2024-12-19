Hotel bookings in Mexico are up 15% this holiday season

Holiday hotel bookings in Mexico have risen by 15% in the days leading up to Christmas compared to last year, according to a study conducted by hotelier technology company SiteMinder.

The company’s Changing Traveller Report 2025 said such growth is driven by a 7% increase in international bookings compared to December 2023. The countries fueling this demand include the United States, Canada, France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

In addition to a rise in international bookings and arrivals, the study showed a year-on-year increase in both the length of stay and lead time for bookings during the Christmas week in Mexico. The average length of stays booked from Dec. 21 to 25 is expected to increase by 4%, from 3.07 days to 3.20 days, while the average lead time for booking would increase by 7%, from 84.80 days to 90.44 days.

“The Christmas holidays have always attracted people to Mexico,” Alfredo Rodríguez, SiteMinder’s Mexico manager, said in a statement. “It is encouraging to see that this year will be no exception.”

The increase in hotel reservations is occurring despite a 2% rise in the hotel’s average daily rate (ADR) during Christmas week, going from US $374.04 in 2023 to US $380.89 in 2024. According to Rodríguez, these figures will generate “significant revenue” for hotels by the end of 2024 and suggested that hotels in Mexico should take full advantage of Mexico’s popularity amongst travelers by focusing on providing memorable experiences this Christmas season.

Despite increasing popularity, Mexico has yet to break into the top 10 global destinations



Mexico’s popularity amongst international travelers has positioned the country amongst the 14th most visited destinations in the world, along with Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, United Kingdom and the United States, according to SiteMinder.

In the first six months of the year, Mexico recorded a 6.24% increase in international tourist numbers compared to last year. Data by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) showed that Mexico received 21.8 million international tourists between January and June, compared to the 20.4 million during the first six months of 2023.

Still, Mexico does not appear on the list of the most popular travel destinations for 2025. According to SiteMinder, the countries at the top 10 of the traveler’s wish-list include Japan, the United States, France, Australia, Italy, China, Canada, South Korea, Spain and the United Kingdom.

The report concludes that the growing trend in international tourism shows that people’s trust in the tourism industry is strengthening as they become more familiar with international travel.

With reports from El Sol de México