12 more Mexican beaches to earn Blue Flag certifications for 2024-25

With 12 additional beaches receiving Blue Flag certifications this 2024-2025 season, Mexico will have the largest number of Blue Flag beaches in the Americas — and rank 10th worldwide.

According to Tourism Minister Miguel Torruco Marqués, as of July 1, Mexico will have 78 beaches, 40 sustainable tourism boats and two marinas awarded the Blue Flag distinction.

With over 15,000 kilometers of coastline, Torruco stated that “Mexico’s beautiful beaches” continue to be one of the country’s main draws for tourism from around the world. “This is why we must care for and preserve them, always under a responsible and sustainable vision,” he added.

The international Blue Flag program promotes sustainable development in freshwater and marine areas by incentivizing local authorities and beach operators to achieve high standards in the four criteria required by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE): water quality, environmental education, environmental management and safety.

Torruco said that his office continues to promote the Blue Flag program as it helps to raise awareness among tourists and residents about the relevance of ecosystems, particularly coastal ones. It also helps fulfill the current administration’s goal to position Mexico as a “green destination,” he said.

Torruco also recognized the outstanding work of the FEE’s branch in Mexico, which has ensured compliance with the established standards to maintain excellent beaches, marinas and boats.

The Blue Flag award is earned on a yearly basis, meaning that if a Blue Flag beach does not maintain the required criteria, it can lose its flag.

For the full list of Mexico’s Blue Flag beaches in 2024, see Blue Flag México’s press release here.

Mexico News Daily