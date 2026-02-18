It’s only 1 kilometer long, but Isla Pasión is TripAdvisor’s ‘World’s Best Beach’

Isla Pasión, a tiny island off the Quintana Roo coast, has been recognized as the World’s Best Beach by TripAdvisor’s 2026 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best, confirming once again Mexico’s reputation as a country coveted for its pristine beaches.

The ranking, resulting from opinions of travelers from different parts of the world, lauds the destination’s clear waters, natural surroundings, and biodiversity.

Described by TripAdvisor as “the ultimate beach vacation spot,” Isla Pasión, just north of the larger island of Cozumel, Quintana Roo, offers a white sand beach, turquoise waters and the isolated paradise” atmosphere of the Mexican Caribbean. The island, barely a kilometer long, is surrounded by calm, shallow waters, perfect for swimming.

The destination caters to families, couples, and solo adventurers alike, with travelers typically staying for 2-3 hours. It operates as a private island and beach club, with all-inclusive services (food, drinks, sun loungers, hammocks), typically accessed via tours or day passes.

The island also features areas for children, lockers, restrooms, and tourist services typical of an organized beach club. It is also a popular wedding destination.

According to tour operators, the best time to visit the area is between November and March, a period in which weather conditions allow for more recreational activities.

Quintana Roo Governor Mara Lezama said that Isla Pasion’s “best beach” recognition confirms that her state’s tourism promotion and environmental care strategy is yielding results, positioning Quintana Roo as the World Capital of Vacations. She added that these types of accolades strengthen the local economy, create shared prosperity and boost international tourism to the state.

In recent years, the nearby and better-known Cozumel has garnered numerous awards and nominations that reinforce its status as a leading destination for beaches, cruises, and sustainable tourism. Notable examples include its recognition as “Mexico’s Best Beach” at the World Travel Awards Latin America 2025, and its recognition among the top 12 cruise destinations worldwide in 2026.

Furthermore, in 2024, Cozumel was included in the list of the “100 Most Inspiring Stories of Sustainable Tourism” by the international organization Green Destinations, due to the project “Loving Cozumel, the Guardians of Water,” which focuses on the preservation of water resources.

