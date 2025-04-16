Tourism news in Los Cabos and La Paz

La Paz is seeing robust tourism numbers, with 194% more international arrivals in January 2025 compared to the same month in 2024. Domestic arrivals were also up 9.2%, suggesting a strong year is underway for the capital of Baja California Sur.

After record numbers in recent years, Los Cabos continues to draw plenty of visitors in 2025. However, slight decreases have been noted, with visitors down 1.6% in January compared to the previous year and hotel rates slipping 5% over the 2024 average— albeit still expensive at US $508 per night.

New flights and spring nreak, both happening now, should boost those numbers.

Volaris announces new flights to Los Cabos from Oakland

Los Cabos’ increased popularity in recent years has been made possible by enhanced connectivity to U.S. markets. Mexican low-cost Volaris is the latest airline to bring tourists to San José del Cabo International Airport with daily flights from Oakland. The new route began on March 20 and will continue indefinitely. Two flights leave Oakland Airport every afternoon and return daily from SJD at 5:09 and 8:30 p.m.

“This new service makes travel to Cabo more convenient and affordable than ever for millions of Bay Area travelers,” confirms Craig Simon, Port of Oakland’s Aviation Director. Flight rates start at US $99 one way.

Notably, California provides more Los Cabos tourists than any other U.S. state. In 2024, 32% of all U.S. visitors to the destination originated in the Golden State. This is reflected in the level of connectivity, with eight airports in the state servicing Los Cabos.

Los Cabos emerges as Mexico’s top spring break destination

2025 hasn’t brought a great spring break season for Cancún, which has seen its numbers drop from an all-time high of 120,000 to the 30,000–35,000 projected for this year. This downturn, coinciding with decreased numbers in the other popular Mexican destinations, has allowed Los Cabos to assert itself as the nation’s premier spring break spot.

The numbers back up Los Cabos’ primacy. An estimated 50 to 55,000 students were expected this year, predominantly in Cabo San Lucas. Playa El Médano, the two-mile stretch of golden sand filled with bars and restaurants, is the heart of the spring break action. Thus, it shouldn’t be surprising that visiting students have been clustered in 14 resorts in and around Médano Beach.

Local bars and clubs eagerly awaited spring break, hoping for a boost after the dispiriting 50% decrease in sales in 2024. The early returns are positive, with hotel occupancy trending towards 80% and nightlife sales up by an estimated 80%. The final nightlife boom numbers will be known in the next few weeks, with an expected $40 million economic impact from spring break this year.

Despite the boost, the urban image problems plaguing the CSL nightlife scene aren’t all gone. A hotel survey notes that spring break visitors still find Cabo San Lucas a little dirty and smelly— not the adjectives the tourism industry would hope for.

Why reservations are needed to see Mexico’s most beautiful beach, Playa Balandra in La Paz

It’s perhaps the nation’s most spectacular beach. However, it’s also one of the few tourists have to pay to visit. And like a popular restaurant, you need to make reservations first.

Playa Balandra has been a Protected Natural Area (ANP) since 2012. As such, a maximum tally of visitors has since been instituted to ensure clean conditions and sustainability. There are now two timeframes to visit the beach, morning and afternoon, each capped at 450 visitors. As of 2025, tourists must make reservations, paying 120 pesos for a digital bracelet through the National Commission of Protected Natural Areas (Conanp).

The bracelets should be purchased before arriving at the beach as you can’t buy them there. Locals, meanwhile, are exempted from this policy, provided they have proper ID.

Welcome to virtual reality in Los Cabos

While prospective travelers are online planning a Balandra visit, they’ll also want to check out the new digital initiatives unveiled by the Los Cabos Tourism Trust (Fiturca), including virtual reality tours of hotels and activities.

The destination became the first in Mexico to enter the Metaverse, thanks to a collaboration with Duba-based company Nostra. Now, using Oculus VR headsets, potential visitors can experience what it feels like to catch a marlin or play a world-class golf course in Los Cabos before they book a trip. To find out how to access the Los Cabos Metaverse, click here.

This new technology is expected to boost Los Cabos’ profile in countries outside North America — where it is already a popular vacation destination — increasing visits from places like the United Kingdom, Spain and Brazil.

Fiturca has also partnered with AudioEye to make accessing its new digital features easy for everyone, including those with disabilities. Even without VR headsets, the new Los Cabos 360 tool provides stunning 360-degree views of the top local attractions and offers easy-to-click, AI-enhanced information features.

Chris Sands is the Cabo San Lucas local expert for the USA Today travel website 10 Best, writer of Fodor’s Los Cabos travel guidebook and a contributor to numerous websites and publications, including Tasting Table, Marriott Bonvoy Traveler, Forbes Travel Guide, Porthole Cruise, Cabo Living and Mexico News Daily. His specialty is travel-related content and lifestyle features focused on food, wine and golf.