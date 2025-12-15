Monday, December 15, 2025
HomeTravel
TravelYucatan Peninsula

1 year after becoming fully operational, the Maya Train is suffering major losses

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
maya train
The Maya Train has been fully operational since last December and has been carrying passengers to a number of tourist destinations in southeastern Mexico for two years now. However, in the words of one analyst, it's "a losing project." (@TrenMayaMX/X)

One year after becoming fully operational, and two years after it was inaugurated, the Maya Train is hemorrhaging funds and is likely to require government support for up to 20 years before it becomes profitable.

During the first nine months of 2025, total Maya Train income covered a mere 12.6% of its operating expenses, with the remainder coming from government subsidies and resources from a public trust fund.

According to the company’s January-September financial statements, the Maya Train — with operating costs of 3.068 billion pesos (US $170.6 million) — received 3.345 billion pesos ($186 million) in public funding. During this time, it earned only 387 million pesos ($21.5 million) in ticket sales, souvenirs and other revenue streams.

“From a financial standpoint, this is a losing project,” Iberoamericana University professor Gerardo Herrera told the newspaper Reforma, adding that though passenger traffic is rising, it is not rising fast enough. 

“The government has no choice but to subsidize it since at the current rate it will take between 10 and 20 years to become profitable,” he said, pointing out that this could come at a cost of 25 billion pesos (nearly US $1.4 billion) over the next decade.

Railroad consultant Carlos Barreda told Reforma that the sustainability of the Maya Train subsidies is a concern, contrasting what he called “a high-cost, tourism-focused service” with the benefits of an urban transportation system that “generates real economic development in the community.” 

“Such economic benefits have not materialized,” he said.

Former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador inaugurated the Cancún-to-Campeche section of the Maya Train on Dec. 15, 2023, and the entire 1,554-kilometer-long railroad line was pronounced fully operational in December a year ago.

Four years and 1,554 kilometers later, the Maya Train is complete

Conceived as a mega-project that would benefit tourism, the railway was built at a cost of roughly 500 billion pesos (US $27.8 billion), nearly four times the original estimate. 

Also promoted as a project that would address the economic and social backwardness of southeastern Mexico, the train operated at a significant loss last year. Maya Train general director Óscar David Lozano reported that revenues in 2024 represented just 9.6% of operating costs, leaving the company US $133 million in the red.

Still, proponents urge patience, insisting that the financial success of the train hinges on freight operations that are set to begin either late next year or in 2027, even as critics continue to question the viability of the project and demand that the environmental damage be repaired

The train has experienced various mechanical failures, delays, air conditioning problems and unexpected stops due to insufficient operational testing.

Initial reviews have also highlighted the inconveniences. Most Maya Train stations are located far outside the main towns and tourist areas, requiring additional time and cost for a shuttle or taxi to reach the final destination.

Bus services have proven to be less costly, more reliable and more convenient, particularly since bus stations are located in city centers.

With reports from Reforma, El Imparcial and Serendipia

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Tonalá, Jalisco

Throttle therapy: two wheels, one town, endless details

Charlotte Smith - 1
Charlotte Smith's motorcycle diaries take her towards Guadalajara, where the cozy town of Tonalá awaits those who make the worthwhile trip.
Humpback whale in Los Cabos

A guide to whale watching season in Los Cabos, plus swimming with orcas and whale sharks

Chris Sands - 0
Up to 5,000 whales transit the waters around Los Cabos each winter, with myriad whale-focused tours and adventures provided seasonally by local tour operators. Here's a guide to the most notable of these.
Close-up portrait of a Wixárika man wearing a traditional hat adorned with feathers and intricate beadwork

Despite VidantaWorld, Nayarit still has plenty of authentic, sustainable tourism; here’s where

Meagan Drillinger - 0
If you head north, beyond the 3,000-acre spectacle in Nuevo Nayarit, you can still find real communities, with plenty of interactive, respectful and unforgettable tourism experiences.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC