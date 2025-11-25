Mazatlán airport to receive 1.2B pesos as TAR expands service with 5 new routes

Mazatlán International Airport (MZT) in the state of Sinaloa will receive an investment of more than 1.2 billion pesos between 2026 and 2030 to carry out major improvements and expansions.

According to Abelardo Muñoz, the head of traffic development for the regional airport administrator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA), the improvements will add to the airport’s recent renovations in a move to boost the economic, social and tourism development of the coastal destination.

Renovations at the airport will support Sinaloa’s plans to strengthen air connectivity, as the state government recently announced new domestic routes and increased frequencies.

The new routes, which TAR Mexico will begin operating on Dec. 1, connect the sunny port of Mazatlán with Aguascalientes and Torreón (direct) and Los Mochis, Hermosillo and Chihuahua (with layovers).

“Air connectivity is a strategic priority to continue boosting the tourism and economic development of Mazatlán and the entire state,” the state’s Tourism Minister Mireya Sosa Osuna said.

TAR Mexico also announced it will increase the weekly frequencies of existing routes Mazatlán-La Paz and Mazatlán-Querétaro by 50% and 25%, respectively.

▶️ La Secretaría de Turismo de Sinaloa informó que la aerolínea TAR tendrá cinco nuevas rutas aéreas hacia #Mazatlán, esto con el objetivo de posicionar al destino en mercados clave y facilitar la llegada de más visitantes pic.twitter.com/SJ804XZ18Q — El Heraldo de México (@heraldodemexico) November 19, 2025

Muñoz noted that the two new direct routes to Aguascalientes and Torreón will join nine existing domestic routes from MZT, in addition to three regular international routes and ten seasonal routes — eight to Canada and two to the United States — that have restarted operations ahead of the 2025-2026 winter season.

With these routes, TAR will become the second most important operator in Mazatlán in terms of the number of routes served, Muñoz said.

These developments come on the heels of the news that Mazatlán was excluded from the most recent travel advisory issued by the U.S., even though the rest of Sinaloa maintains the highest security alert category. According to the U.S. State Department, tourists are safe to visit Mazatlán, Los Mochis and Topolobampo.

Canada has also removed the city of Mazatlán from its list of travel advisories in Mexico.

The state government said this decision responds to improved security conditions and ongoing operations in the city, which have allowed major tourist events to take place without serious incidents.

With reports from El Economista, Bien Informado, Debate and Infobae