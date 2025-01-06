Aeroméxico named 2024’s most on-time airline

Mexico’s flagship airline Aeroméxico came in as the most on-time airline in the world in 2024, according to a report by aviation analytics company Cirium.

With a performance rate of 86.70%, Aeroméxico’s top spot can be attributed to strategic investments in fleet modernization, technological advances, adoption of AI-powered tools and the expertise of the carrier’s team, Cirium said.

If the latest round of airline delays over the holiday season has you feeling anxious about your next flight, the 2024 annual on-time performance list from Cirium, published on Jan. 2, may help. https://t.co/WcJORaMzbg pic.twitter.com/0bHJUn05ST — FORTUNE (@FortuneMagazine) January 3, 2025

“I’m proud to be part of this great team of professionals who every day strive to provide our clients with safe service, elevating the experience to the extraordinary,” Andrés Conesa, Chief Executive Officer of Aeroméxico, said after the accolade was revealed.

Founded in 1934, Aeroméxico currently holds a significant 39% share of the domestic market and 47% of the international market.

Aeroméxico surpassed Saudia, which came in second with an on-time performance rate of 86.70%, and Delta Air Lines, which secured third place with 83.46%. Next in line were LATAM Airlines, Qatar Airways, Azul, Avianca, Iberia, SAS and United Airlines.

For the On-Time Performance (OTP) ranking, Cirium tracked millions of flights in 2024 to analyze the on-time arrival of passenger flights. An on-time arrival is when a passenger flight or aircraft arrives at the gate within 15 minutes of the scheduled arrival time. The global category only included airlines serving three or more regions, including their own.

Aeroméxico’s “impressive” OTP score of 86.70%, according to Cirium, was calculated from 196,911 tracked flights, or approximately 539 flights daily.

“Throughout 2024, Aeroméxico has consistently demonstrated superior on-time performance, earning it recognition as one of the most reliable airlines worldwide,” Cirium’s report said.

In its report, Cirium said Aeromexico’s move to expand its fleet to 113 aircraft over the past year — with 16 more on order — has boosted operational capacity while maintaining high standards for performance and environmental sustainability. Furthermore, the carrier’s adoption of advanced scheduling systems and AI- powered tools has further improved its operational agility.

“These technologies have enabled proactive management of potential disruptions, including weather-related challenges, ensuring the airline remains at its edge in on-time performance and reliability,” Cirium added.

Finally, the report recognized the “pivotal” leadership of COO Santiago Diago and vision of CEO Andrés Conesa.

Mexico City’s Benito Juárez International Airport (AICM), the third-most on-time airport in 2024

Aeroméxico’s main hub, the Mexico City International Airport (AICM), also made it to the ranking as the No. 3 most on-time airport in the global category, with an on-time departure performance of 84.04%.

An on-time departure is when a passenger flight or aircraft departs the gate within 15 minutes of the scheduled departure time. While airlines are ranked by on-time arrivals, airports are ranked by on-time departures.

First place was awarded to Riyad King Khalid International Airport (RUH) in Saudi Arabia, with an on-time departure performance of 86.65%, followed by Lima Jorge Chavez International Airport (LIM) in Peru with 84.57%.

Mexico News Daily