Aeroméxico to launch new flights to the US this winter

Mexican airline Aeroméxico unveiled new flights to the United States for the upcoming winter season, in partnership with Delta Air Lines.

The SkyTeam Alliance member will offer non-stop flights to select cities in the U.S. from two of Mexico’s biggest cities: Guadalajara, Jalisco and Monterrey, Nuevo León. These routes, the airline said, aim to “reinforce” Aeroméxico’s presence in the U.S.

New routes to the US from Guadalajara

Planned routes from Guadalajara include the following:

Denver , Dec. 21, 2024-April 20, 2025 one flight a week

Miami , Dec. 19, 2024-Jan. 12, 2025, one flight daily

Las Vegas , Dec. 19, 2024-Jan. 12, 2025, six flights a week

Orlando , Dec. 19, 2024-Jan. 12, 2025, four flights a week

These routes will be operated on the Boeing 737 MAX.

Starting Jan. 13, 2025, the frequencies of flights to Orlando and Miami will be reduced to four per week. Flights to Las Vegas will be discontinued.

“Guadalajara is a destination with a long tradition for Aeroméxico. We have been operating here for more than 70 years, and during this time our goal has been to evolve alongside the city,” Pasquale Speranza, Aeroméxico’s vice president of sales said in a statement.

In addition to its extensive culinary scene, Guadalajara is known for being the capital of tequila and mariachi. The city is also home to the world’s coolest neighborhood according to Time Out magazine.

New routes to the US from Monterrey

Planned routes from Monterrey include the following:

Las Vegas , Dec. 19, 2024-Jan. 12, 2025, six flights a week

Miami , Dec. 19, 2024-Jan. 12, 2025, one flight daily

New York/JFK , Dec. 19, 2024-Jan. 12, 2025, six flights a week

Orlando , Dec. 19, 2024-Jan. 12, 2025, one flight daily

Except for the route to Miami which will be operated onboard the Boeing 737-800, these flights will be operated on the Boeing 737 MAX.

With a population of over one million, the northern city of Monterrey is one of the country’s most competitive cities and the potential home of Tesla’s first factory in Mexico. According to an analysis conducted by organizations from Mexico and Germany, Nuevo León is the Mexican state that is best prepared to accommodate nearshoring investment in the country.

Other new Aeroméxico routes

In addition to the seasonal flights announced from Monterrey and Guadalajara, Aeroméxico will also expand its winter schedule from other destinations in Mexico, offering more frequent flights to the following U.S. cities:

Cancún-Miami , one daily flight from Dec. 19

Manzanillo-Atlanta , one weekly flight from Nov. 2

Manzanillo-Los Angeles , one weekly flight from Dec. 21

Monterrey-Denver , one weekly flight from Dec. 21

The Miami and Denver route will operate aboard the Boeing 737 MAX, the Los Angeles route on the Boeing 737-800, and the Atlanta route on the Embraer E190.

With reports from Aeroroutes, El Economista and Simple Flying