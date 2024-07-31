Delta adds new flights to Mexico from 4 US cities

Delta Air Lines and Aeroméxico are introducing new flights between the United States and Mexico beginning this fall, as air connectivity between the two countries continues to expand.

Beginning Jan. 11, snowbirds in Detroit will be able to fly nonstop to the Caribbean resort town of Tulum. With this new route, Delta will operate 50 weekly flights to five Mexican destinations from Detroit, including Cancún, Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta.

Delta Air Lines was the first international carrier to offer flights to Tulum airport, which opened in December 2023. Starting Dec. 21, the airline will also commence flights to Tulum from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, bringing their offer to a total of 10 weekly flights from the U.S. to Tulum.

Beginning in November, Delta will also inaugurate a new group of flights to the Pacific Coast cities of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, and Manzanillo, Colima.

Starting Nov. 2, Delta will offer nonstop service from Atlanta to Manzanillo, and on Dec. 21, Delta will operate weekly flights to Mazatlán and Manzanillo from Los Angeles.

While increasing its flights into Mexico, Delta is taking advantage of its Joint Operation Agreement (JCA) with Aeroméxico to expand even further.

Aeroméxico will also start a daily flight to Newark Liberty International Airport from its hub at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM), boosting to 24 the number of U.S. destinations for Mexico’s flagship carrier. This new route — expected to begin operations on Oct. 27 — will increase the JCA’s combined offerings to five daily flights between Mexico City and the New York City market.

In addition, Aeroméxico will open three other seasonal routes. The first will depart from Monterrey, Mexico’s business and industrial hub, to Denver beginning on Dec. 21. This route will be available through April 19, 2025.

Aeroméxico will also operate flights from Manzanillo to Los Angeles from Dec. 21 through April 25, 2025.

Finally, Aeroméxico has announced a new route from Manzanillo to Atlanta that will be offered from Nov. 2 through April 27, 2025.

