New daily Aeroméxico flight will connect Mexico City to Newark

Aeroméxico is launching a new daily flight from Mexico City International Airport (AICM) to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) starting October 27.

The new Aeroméxico Mexico City–Newark flight will become the Mexican carrier’s 24th destination in the United States and its second gateway to the New York City metropolitan area. It already offers four daily nonstop flights between AICM and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York City.

¡Estamos más cerca de Newark, New Jersey! 🤩 a partir de hoy puedes comprar tu 🎟️ para viajar hacia este destino, que inicia operaciones el 27 de octubre desde el @AICM_mx. pic.twitter.com/XSw44PrugV — Aeroméxico (@Aeromexico) July 22, 2024

The Mexican airline said that this new flight will provide greater options for travelers, providing more connections within Mexico and to Latin America.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 afternoon flight will depart Mexico City at 3:45 p.m. and arrive in Newark at 9:30 p.m. The return flight will leave Newark at 7:05 a.m., and land in Mexico City at 11:55 a.m.

The move follows a joint collaboration agreement with Delta Airlines, already a flight partner with Aeroméxico, that is intended to increase the number of flights between the two cities by 50%, while also providing new access to the northern New Jersey market.

The agreement has allowed Aeroméxico to open 10 new routes between Mexico and the United States this year, including Atlanta, Boston, McAllen, Raleigh-Durham, Tampa, and Washington D.C.’s Dulles International Airport. According to Aeroméxico, it will also soon launch a direct flight between the central city of Querétaro and Atlanta.

The Aeroméxico-Delta alliance provides service on 60 Mexico–U.S. routes exceeding 200,000 seats per week, according to the airline.

The new international flights would not be possible before Mexico had its Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) safety rating restored to Category 1 status in September. The country had been downgraded to Category 2 by the FAA for two years. One of the consequences of the downgrade to Category 2 had been that Mexican airlines were not allowed to add new flights to the U.S. until the country recouped its Category 1 rating.

Boeing 737 MAX 8 routes

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 has allowed Aeroméxico to expand its footprint in the U.S. A recent statement by the airline said that its “renewed fleet” has added more than 50 new aircraft, “most of them Boeing 737 MAX.”

So far, the Mexican carrier has introduced its Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to five routes this year:

Guadalajara to San Francisco, starting Aug. 23.

Mexico City to Dallas-Fort Worth, from Oct. 27.

Mexico City to Tampa, starting Oct. 27.

Mexico City to Washington Dulles, which started July 1.

Mexico City to Salt Lake City, which started July 15.

With reports from A21, Aviación Online and Aviation A2Z