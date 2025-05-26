Monday, May 26, 2025
HomeMexico City Plus
Mexico City PlusTravel

Mexico City International Airport kicks off major renovation ahead of World Cup

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Crowds of travelers in the halls of Mexico City International Airport
In anticipation of the 2026 World Cup, Mexico City International Airport is getting a much-needed makeover. (Mario Jasso/Cuartoscuro)

Mexico City International Airport (AICM) is undergoing a major renovation to modernize its facilities and improve the passenger experience ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will take place in Mexico, the United States and Canada. Authorities recommend travelers arrive early in anticipation of potential delays.

Carried out by the Navy Ministry (SEMAR), the renovation works will require an investment of 8 billion pesos (US $416 million). Admiral Juan José Padilla Olmos, director of the Mexico City Airport Group, said in January that the cost will be covered by airport revenue and will not require federal funding.

The project will be completed in two phases. The first one, which began May 17, will be finished by May 2026, just in time for the World Cup in June and July. The second phase will be carried after the World Cup has ended, between August and December 2026.

“The renovation aims to provide comfortable, efficient, modern, and safe facilities that will improve the passenger experience and give the country’s most important airport terminal a unique identity,” SEMAR said in a statement.

It explained that working in stages will minimize inconvenience to passengers, the airport community and visitors in general, by optimizing the available infrastructure.

Renovation works will include walls, ceilings and floor replacements and maintenance and preservation of the roof’s waterproofing. Additionally, the floors of the Terminal 2 travel clinic will be polished and the façade will be restored.

The functional renovation will include works on aeronautical facilities as well as optimizing conveyor systems, escalators and elevators. Authorities anticipate a total of 75 projects and 24 procurement contracts to cover the entire airport and service infrastructure, including runways, control tower, substations, parking and structural reinforcement.

Currently, a section of Terminal 1 covering concourses 29 to 36 has been closed off, blocking access to the connecting corridor from the Duty Free area. In Terminal 2, renovation work is currently focused on corridors that connect to boarding areas.

Due to the renovation works, authorities have suggested users to plan their trip to the airport with enough time to avoid missing their flight.

Renovations are also planned for Toluca International Airport in México state and Cuernavaca International Airport in Morelos. Together with AICM, the airports will be the official entry points for teams and fans during the 2026 World Cup.

Mexico News Daily

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Hot air balloons float over one of the Teotihucán pyramids in México state

12 injured after hot air balloon crashes near Teotihuacán

MND Staff - 0
Balloon rides remain a popular way to experience México state's spectacular pyramids, despite the risk involved.
A blue NASCAR stock car

What’s on in CDMX in June?

Bethany Platanella - 0
Delve into the mind of a cinematic auteur, rock with British indie legends or dine in the dark as the capital brings all the excitement you've come to expect.
Zona Romantica in Pueto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta is evolving to welcome the next generation of travelers

Meagan Drillinger - 0
No longer just a cruise stop, the Jalisco port is ready to welcome a breed of visitor as vibrant, modern and hungry for experiences as the new Puerto Vallarta itself.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC