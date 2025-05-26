Mexico City International Airport kicks off major renovation ahead of World Cup

Mexico City International Airport (AICM) is undergoing a major renovation to modernize its facilities and improve the passenger experience ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will take place in Mexico, the United States and Canada. Authorities recommend travelers arrive early in anticipation of potential delays.

Carried out by the Navy Ministry (SEMAR), the renovation works will require an investment of 8 billion pesos (US $416 million). Admiral Juan José Padilla Olmos, director of the Mexico City Airport Group, said in January that the cost will be covered by airport revenue and will not require federal funding.

The project will be completed in two phases. The first one, which began May 17, will be finished by May 2026, just in time for the World Cup in June and July. The second phase will be carried after the World Cup has ended, between August and December 2026.

“The renovation aims to provide comfortable, efficient, modern, and safe facilities that will improve the passenger experience and give the country’s most important airport terminal a unique identity,” SEMAR said in a statement.

It explained that working in stages will minimize inconvenience to passengers, the airport community and visitors in general, by optimizing the available infrastructure.

Renovation works will include walls, ceilings and floor replacements and maintenance and preservation of the roof’s waterproofing. Additionally, the floors of the Terminal 2 travel clinic will be polished and the façade will be restored.

The functional renovation will include works on aeronautical facilities as well as optimizing conveyor systems, escalators and elevators. Authorities anticipate a total of 75 projects and 24 procurement contracts to cover the entire airport and service infrastructure, including runways, control tower, substations, parking and structural reinforcement.

Currently, a section of Terminal 1 covering concourses 29 to 36 has been closed off, blocking access to the connecting corridor from the Duty Free area. In Terminal 2, renovation work is currently focused on corridors that connect to boarding areas.

Due to the renovation works, authorities have suggested users to plan their trip to the airport with enough time to avoid missing their flight.

Renovations are also planned for Toluca International Airport in México state and Cuernavaca International Airport in Morelos. Together with AICM, the airports will be the official entry points for teams and fans during the 2026 World Cup.

Mexico News Daily