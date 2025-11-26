MND Local: Puerto Vallarta news

Puerto Vallarta is experiencing a week of developments spanning tourism, infrastructure and public safety. New international air service is expanding travel options to the Pacific Coast destination at the start of the winter season, while city officials have approved long-term investment in sustainable mobility through a permanent bike lane maintenance program. The community is also reacting to the killing of a well-known Malecón street performer, an incident that has drawn widespread attention from residents and visitors. Meanwhile, the hospitality sector continues to evolve, with a major beachfront resort announcing plans to convert to an all-inclusive model by 2026.

Porter Airlines launches Toronto–Puerto Vallarta service, expands winter schedule in Mexico

Porter Airlines has launched round-trip service between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Puerto Vallarta’s Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR). The route, which began operating on Nov. 14, adds another Canadian gateway to the Pacific coast destination as winter travel demand increases.

The airline plans to expand the frequency of the Toronto–Puerto Vallarta route to five weekly round-trip flights beginning Dec. 14, up from three per week. In December, Porter will also introduce nonstop seasonal service to Puerto Vallarta from Hamilton and Ottawa, broadening access to Mexican beach destinations for travelers across Ontario.

Flights on all routes will be operated with the Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, configured with 132 seats in a two-by-two layout, eliminating middle seats. Porter markets the aircraft as offering an elevated economy experience, including complimentary Wi-Fi, beer and wine served in glassware, and snack options.

The new routes form part of Porter’s expanded winter schedule, which includes destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean, Costa Rica, the United States, and connections through Air Transat.

Puerto Vallarta approves permanent maintenance program for city bike lanes

Puerto Vallarta’s City Council has approved a permanent rehabilitation and maintenance program for the municipality’s bike lanes, aiming to improve safety and support sustainable mobility for residents. The initiative, presented by Councilwoman Erika Yesenia García Rubio, is expected to benefit more than 6,000 cyclists who regularly use the network.

The plan authorizes the restoration of 14 sections of bike paths spanning a combined 734,721 meters and linking 30 neighborhoods across Puerto Vallarta. City officials say the effort is intended to maintain cycling infrastructure in safe and functional condition while encouraging alternative forms of transportation.

Under the program, multiple municipal departments will coordinate responsibilities, including the Directorate of Infrastructure and Public Works, Public Safety, Territorial Planning and Urban Development and the Municipal Treasury. The city noted that collaboration with civil associations, cycling collectives and neighborhood groups will be important in implementing the initiative.

During the council session, García emphasized the importance of shared responsibility in caring for public spaces, and Mayor Luis Munguía reiterated the administration’s focus on environmental improvement and mobility planning.

Local cycling advocates welcomed the decision. Representatives from the Movci and Bocion collectives said the effort responds to long-standing requests for safer and continuous bike routes throughout the city.

Street performer known as Puerto Vallarta’s ‘Sand Man’ found shot dead

A well-known street performer on Puerto Vallarta’s Malecón was found shot dead early Friday morning (Nov. 14) in the López Mateos neighborhood, a few minutes inland from the waterfront.

According to Puerto Vallarta News, authorities received a report shortly before 1 a.m. and arrived to find a gray Volkswagen Vento parked with its doors open near the intersection of Río Danubio and Río Grijalva. A man in the driver’s seat had a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police secured the area while forensic teams collected evidence from the vehicle and the surrounding streets.

Local media have since identified the victim as Ángel Silva Morán, widely recognized as “El Hombre de Arena,” a performer who for nearly two decades appeared on the Malecón covered in sand-colored makeup and clothing, posing motionless at a chess table as part of a living-statue act.

The killing has prompted an outpouring of messages on social media from residents and visitors who shared photos and memories of interactions with him on the boardwalk. No information has been released regarding possible suspects or motive.

Westin Puerto Vallarta to convert to all-inclusive resort by 2026

The Westin Resort & Spa Puerto Vallarta has announced a full conversion to an all-inclusive model, with completion expected by May 2026. The property will be rebranded as The Westin Playa Vallarta, an All-Inclusive Resort, becoming the first Westin-branded all-inclusive in Mexico.

The transformation is part of a multi-million-dollar renovation project that began last year and will reconfigure guest rooms, public areas and recreational spaces. The resort, located near Marina Vallarta and minutes from Puerto Vallarta International Airport, occupies 14 acres of beachfront land and currently remains open to guests during the renovation period.

According to the announcement, the updated resort will feature 281 remodeled suites, including plunge-pool and swim-up room categories, along with 10 dining and entertainment venues. Planned additions include renovated pools, pickleball and padel courts, a WestinWORKOUT fitness studio and redesigned spa facilities. The property will include adults-only and family-friendly zones.

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com.