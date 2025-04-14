Monday, April 14, 2025
American Airlines announces new flight to Puerto Escondido

MND Staff
By MND Staff
A view of Puerto Escondido and a beach with a cactus in the foreground
(Zeltzin Tuxtla/Unsplash)

American Airlines is set to become the second international carrier to fly to the surf town of Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, with flights starting Dec. 3, 2025.

Located in southern Mexico along the Pacific Coast, Puerto Escondido is known for its laid-back vibe, beautiful beaches and some of the world’s best waves for surfers. On April 5, United Airlines’ partner Mesa Airline became the first international carrier offering once a week non-stop flights to the sunny destination.

American Airlines’ new route will connect  the carrier’s hub at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) with Puerto Escondido International Airport (PXM) year-round with flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays. An Embraer 175 aircraft with capacity for 76 passengers will fly the route.

Tickets will go on sale April 14 through American Airlines website and partners.

“Puerto Escondido is quickly becoming a top destination for travelers in search of tropical and relaxing getaways, and we are confident that our new service from Dallas-Fort Worth will offer our customers the opportunity to experience a unique part of Mexico,” American’s Vice President of International Operations José A. Freig said in a statement.

Puerto Escondido International Airport is part of the Mexican Tourist Airport Group (GATM), a public-private partnership between Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares (ASA) and the Portuguese infrastructure and logistics company Mota-Engil. GATM launched last year and includes Tepic International Airport (TPQ) in Nayarit.

An American Airline airplane in flight
Puerto Escondido is American Airline’s 30th destination in Mexico. (Ross Sokolovski/Unsplash)

According to American Airlines, Puerto Escondido is the carrier’s 30th destination in Mexico. Other recently added routes include Tampico (TAM), Cancún (CUN), Tijuana (TIJ), Tulum (TQO) and Veracruz (VER).

The airline also serves popular destinations like Cabo San Lucas (CSL), Puerto Vallarta (PVR) and Mexico City (MEX).

With reports from El Economista

A train viewed from the front

Once an economic afterthought, Oaxaca now leads the country in industrial growth

MND Staff - 2
The state's economic boom is fueled by the Interoceanic Corridor project, which includes major infrastructure upgrades and industrial development zones.
Tourists play on the sand and in the turquoise water of a Cancún beach, with small patches of sargassum seaweed visible between the umbrellas and beach towels

The Riviera Maya gears up for a seaweed-y Semana Santa

MND Staff - 0
Municipal workers removed 80 cubic meters of sargassum from Cancún's Playa del Delfines last week in preparation for the arrival of spring breakers and Semana Santa tourists.
Surgeons lean over their patient as they work

Fewer medical tourists are arriving in Baja California, industry representatives report

MND Staff - 4
Medical tourists have cut back on everything from Brazilian butt lifts to dental fillings, a change industry insiders attribute to the current tension between the U.S. and Mexico.

