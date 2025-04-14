American Airlines announces new flight to Puerto Escondido

American Airlines is set to become the second international carrier to fly to the surf town of Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, with flights starting Dec. 3, 2025.

Located in southern Mexico along the Pacific Coast, Puerto Escondido is known for its laid-back vibe, beautiful beaches and some of the world’s best waves for surfers. On April 5, United Airlines’ partner Mesa Airline became the first international carrier offering once a week non-stop flights to the sunny destination.

American Airlines’ new route will connect the carrier’s hub at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) with Puerto Escondido International Airport (PXM) year-round with flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays. An Embraer 175 aircraft with capacity for 76 passengers will fly the route.

Tickets will go on sale April 14 through American Airlines website and partners.

“Puerto Escondido is quickly becoming a top destination for travelers in search of tropical and relaxing getaways, and we are confident that our new service from Dallas-Fort Worth will offer our customers the opportunity to experience a unique part of Mexico,” American’s Vice President of International Operations José A. Freig said in a statement.

Puerto Escondido International Airport is part of the Mexican Tourist Airport Group (GATM), a public-private partnership between Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares (ASA) and the Portuguese infrastructure and logistics company Mota-Engil. GATM launched last year and includes Tepic International Airport (TPQ) in Nayarit.

According to American Airlines, Puerto Escondido is the carrier’s 30th destination in Mexico. Other recently added routes include Tampico (TAM), Cancún (CUN), Tijuana (TIJ), Tulum (TQO) and Veracruz (VER).

The airline also serves popular destinations like Cabo San Lucas (CSL), Puerto Vallarta (PVR) and Mexico City (MEX).

With reports from El Economista