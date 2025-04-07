First international flight touches down in Puerto Escondido

Direct flights from the United States to the laid-back beach town of Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, are now available as the sunny surf destination seeks to open up to new tourism markets.

The weekly flight, which launched on April 5, is serviced by United Airlines’ partner Mesa Airlines and departs from Houston, Texas, every Saturday.

¡El primer vuelo internacional directo desde Houston ya llegó a Puerto Escondido! ¡Un momento único e histórico! celebramos este nuevo capítulo para nuestra #CostaOaxaqueña, un paso más hacia un futuro lleno de oportunidades.#Oaxaca #TierraOrgullosadesusRaíces pic.twitter.com/249labZIb6 — Saymi Pineda Velasco (@saymipinedav) April 5, 2025

“This direct service benefits Houston in many ways,” head of aviation for Houston Airports Jim Szczesniak said. “It will boost our hospitality and tourism industries while creating new partnerships and economic exchanges between our city and Mexico.”

Operating on board an Embraer 175 with a capacity between 70 and 76 seats, the flight departs George Bush International Airport (IAH) at 9:51 a.m. and lands at Puerto Escondido International Airport (PXM) at 11:35 am. The outbound flight departs Oaxaca at 12:35 p.m. and lands in Texas at 4:17 p.m.

Oaxaca Tourism Minister Saymi Adriana Pineda Velasco said that this first international flight is a milestone that marks the beginning of a new era for Puerto Escondido.

The flight, she said, results from a major renovation of the airport, which recently received a historic investment of 200 million dollars. This investment includes upgrades to runways, taxiways, commercial aviation platforms, general aviation platforms and access to roads.

Carlos Manuel Merino, the general director of airports and auxiliary services of Mexico, said on his official X account that “this new air link represents a significant tourist and economic opportunity to the center of Puerto Escondido.” Meanwhile, Houston Mayor John Whitmire mentioned in late 2024 that “adding Puerto Escondido to our growing list of international destinations is another win for Houston before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”

Puerto Escondido, until recently, had remained relatively unknown to foreign tourists. But its reputation as a laid-back surfing destination has increased tourism in the area.

Thanks to its coastline featuring eight unique waves and some of the best beach breaks in the world, Puerto Escondido was recently designated a World Surfing Reserve — a coveted title that acknowledges the region’s world-class waves and ecological significance.

With a new international flight and airport renovations underway, Pineda expects the airport to receive some three million tourists per year.

With reports from Meganoticias, Houston Culture Map and Aviación 21