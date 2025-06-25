Porter Airlines announces new flights from Canada to Cancún, Puerto Vallarta

Toronto-based Porter Airlines has announced new flights from Canada to two of Mexico’s most popular resort destinations.

Starting in November of this year, the flights will depart from Toronto Pearson (YYZ), Ottawa (YOW) and Hamilton (YHM) airports to Cancún (CUN), Quintana Roo and Puerto Vallarta (PVR, Jalisco.

️ ¡@porterairlines aterrizará en Puerto Vallarta!☀️​ Con sus tres rutas, tienes más formas de conectar con este destino único:​

🛬 Ahora tienes más aerolíneas para llegar a Toronto y Ottawa.​

🆕 Y Hamilton se une al mapa desde @VallartaAirport.​ 🌴✈️ ¿A qué ciudad volarás… pic.twitter.com/GSpSEmtNA1 — Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (@aeropuertosGAP) June 25, 2025

The Mexican destinations are part of a Porter expansion to Latin American and Caribbean beach spots that also include Nassau, The Bahamas (NAS), Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (GCM), and Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR).

“These are Porter’s first routes outside of our longtime presence throughout Canada and the U.S,” said Kevin Jackson, president of Porter Airlines.

The new routes will operate onboard 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

These are the services to Mexican cities:

To From Peak weekly departures Start date Cancún Toronto Pearson 7 Nov. 5, 2025 Ottawa 3 Dec. 17, 2025 Hamilton 4 Dec. 17, 2025 Puerto Vallarta Toronto Pearson 3 Nov. 14, 2025 Ottawa 2 Dec. 13, 2025 Hamilton 2 Dec. 18, 2025

“This is a significant development for anyone who wants to fly with Porter to more places and experience our award-winning service that focuses on making flying enjoyable for economy travelers,” Jackson said.

Jackson was referring to Porter’s emphasis on comfort. There are no middle seats on Porter flights and the free beer and wine are served in glassware.

No other airline connects Hamilton to Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, so the new flight is welcomed by Jalisco officials.

“We are very pleased with the growth of the Canadian market in Jalisco,” said state Tourism Minister Michelle Fridman Hirsch. “This is a key moment to strengthen our ties, highlight the closeness and affinity we share, and make it clear [that] in Jalisco we welcome Canadians with open arms.”.

She pointed out that with this new route, Jalisco is now connected with 17 airports across Canada.

Air passenger movement between Canada and Mexico is on the rise, finally surpassing pre-pandemic numbers. According to the newspaper El Imparcial, the 5.3 million passengers between the two countries in 2024 marked a 10.41% increase over the 4.8 million in 2019.

In contrast, Mexican tourism to the United States has recently decreased.

With reports from Business Wire