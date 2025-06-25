Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Porter Airlines announces new flights from Canada to Cancún, Puerto Vallarta

jet flying in front of moon
Porter likes to tout its emphasis on passenger comfort, with no middle seats and free beer and wine served in glassware. (Porter Airlines/Facebook)

Toronto-based Porter Airlines has announced new flights from Canada to two of Mexico’s most popular resort destinations.

Starting in November of this year, the flights will depart from Toronto Pearson (YYZ), Ottawa (YOW) and Hamilton (YHM) airports to Cancún (CUN), Quintana Roo and Puerto Vallarta (PVR, Jalisco.

The Mexican destinations are part of a Porter expansion to Latin American and Caribbean beach spots that also include Nassau, The Bahamas (NAS), Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (GCM), and Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR). 

“These are Porter’s first routes outside of our longtime presence throughout Canada and the U.S,” said Kevin Jackson, president of Porter Airlines

The new routes will operate onboard 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. 

These are the services to Mexican cities:

To From Peak weekly departures Start date
Cancún Toronto Pearson 7 Nov. 5, 2025
Ottawa 3 Dec. 17, 2025
Hamilton 4 Dec. 17, 2025
Puerto Vallarta Toronto Pearson 3 Nov. 14, 2025
Ottawa 2 Dec. 13, 2025
Hamilton  2 Dec. 18, 2025

 

“This is a significant development for anyone who wants to fly with Porter to more places and experience our award-winning service that focuses on making flying enjoyable for economy travelers,” Jackson said. 

Jackson was referring to Porter’s emphasis on comfort. There are no middle seats on Porter flights and the free beer and wine are served in glassware.

No other airline connects Hamilton to Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, so the new flight is welcomed by Jalisco officials. 

“We are very pleased with the growth of the Canadian market in Jalisco,” said state Tourism Minister Michelle Fridman Hirsch. “This is a key moment to strengthen our ties, highlight the closeness and affinity we share, and make it clear [that] in Jalisco we welcome Canadians with open arms.”. 

She pointed out that with this new route, Jalisco is now connected with 17 airports across Canada.  

Air passenger movement between Canada and Mexico is on the rise, finally surpassing pre-pandemic numbers. According to the newspaper El Imparcial, the 5.3 million passengers between the two countries in 2024 marked a 10.41% increase over the 4.8 million in 2019.

In contrast, Mexican tourism to the United States has recently decreased.

With reports from Business Wire

Aerial view of Hacienda de San Antonio with mountain backdrop including the Colima Volcano

The best hotel I’ve ever stayed at, anywhere in the world — and it’s in Mexico

MND Staff - 0
History and luxury meet under the volcanoes of Colima, with spectacular results.
Grupo Pinsa

Grupo Pinsa agrees to conserve Sinaloa watershed in effort to neutralize water footprint

MND Staff - 2
Grupo Pinsa, Sinaloa’s largest employer, signed an agreement with the National Forestry Commission to replenish the upper Presidio River Basin, equivalent to the volume of water used by the company in one year.
Iberia Monterrey-Madrid

Iberia launches direct route from Madrid to Monterrey as part of €6B growth strategy

MND Staff - 0
Monterrey, Nuevo León, is one of dozens of key destinations included in the Spanish airline's 6-billion-euro expansion plan to make Madrid's airport the new Miami.

