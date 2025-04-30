Coming in October: Nonstop flights from Querétaro to Madrid

Spanish airline Iberojet will launch nonstop service between the central Mexican city of Querétaro and Madrid, Spain, offering two flights per week starting in October of this year.

The new route was announced this week at the 2025 Tianguis Turístico in Rosarito, Baja California, the leading annual tourism industry event in Mexico. The flights will operate Thursdays and Sundays aboard an Airbus 350.

Querétaro Governor Mauricio Kuri González, heading the Querétaro contingent at the announcement, said that the new route responds to the growing demand for tourist and business connections between Europe and the Bajío region. He further noted that his state alone hosts 119 companies from Spain.

Also in attendance at the Tianguis Turístico, State Tourism Minister Adriana Vega Vázquez Mellado said that the new route seeks to strengthen international connectivity, attract tourism and position Querétaro as one of the most attractive colonial-era destinations in Mexico.

Mario Domínguez, commercial director of scheduled flights for Iberojet, posted on LinkedIn, “The opening of the Madrid-Querétaro route represents much more than a new flight. It shows a commitment to bringing cultures closer together, facilitating economic exchange and diversifying access to Mexico from Europe.”

With the new flight, Querétaro will become Iberojet’s second destination in Mexico, joining Cancún, where nonstop flights arrive from Madrid, Barcelona and Lisbon.

Iberojet is a Spanish commercial and charter airline headquartered in Palma de Mallorca, owned by the Barceló group through its travel division, Ávoris.

During his address at the Tianguis Turístico, head of Áboris’s tour operators group Javier Castillo Medina noted Querétaro’s capacity to accommodate international tourism through the infrastructure and services of Querétaro International Airport (AIQ).

AIQ recorded a significant increase in international flights in 2024. According to data from the Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation Ministry (SICT), the number of international passengers traveling through AIQ went up by more than 60% in the first half of 2024 to 313,832, compared to 195,836 in the first half of 2023.

