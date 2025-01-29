Nonstop PHL-Mexico City flight to resume this summer

Starting June 5, Aeroméxico and Delta Airlines will connect Mexico City’s Benito Juárez International Airport (AICM) and Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) with a non-stop flight for the first time in five years.

The route will operate daily year-round on a Boeing 737 aircraft.

New Destination Alert! 🚨 Nonstop flights between Mexico City and #PHLAirport start on June 5th! Pack your bags and get ready to explore the vibrant culture, colorful streets, and iconic flavors of Mexico City @AeromexicoUSA ✈️ Book Now: https://t.co/LdzGP2Iiv5 pic.twitter.com/8TSDrOecRE — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) January 27, 2025

“Prior to this announcement, anyone needing to travel to Mexico City had to start their journey at another airport or have a layover along the way,” CEO of PHL Atif Saeed said in a press release.

In a statement, Aeroméxico said Philadelphia is the largest market in the United States without direct flights to Mexico. In addition to Philadelphia, Aeroméxico also recently added nonstop routes to Boston, Newark and Washington D.C.

According to PHL, regional demand for flights to Mexico is on the rise. Airport officials told the news site Philly Voice that there has been a 50% increase in air traffic from Philadelphia to destinations in Mexico since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Since 2014, air traffic from Philadelphia to Mexico has increased by 8.3% annually.

The partner airlines also announced a direct flight between San Luis Potosí International Airport (SLP) in the Bajío region and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia (ATL). This route will operate daily on an Embraer 190 aircraft.

ATL is Delta’s headquarters and the world’s largest air travel hub. It serves more than 150 U.S. cities and more than 65 international destinations, with over 900 daily flights and more than 81 million annual passengers.

Aeroméxico said the two new routes to the eastern U.S. will be operated under its transborder joint venture with Delta, which has served more than 50 million customers since it took effect eight years ago.

The Mexican airline said that its joint venture with U.S.-based Delta “celebrated significant growth in 2024, introducing 28 new scheduled and seasonal routes,” adding that “the expansion in 2025 will continue this trajectory.”

With reports from T21 and Aviation Week