A perfect day in San José del Cabo: A guide for the quintessential 24-hour visit

San José del Cabo has a lot going for it. It’s by far the most sophisticated and historic of Los Cabos’ four major tourist areas — San José, Cabo San Lucas, the Tourist Corridor, and the East Cape — with the most vibrant cultural scene and the best dining, thanks to its acclaimed farm-to-table restaurants. For these reasons, many of the four million people who travel to Los Cabos annually choose a hotel here.

However, for those that don’t — and it bears noting that about half of Los Cabos’ hotel inventory of 18,000 or so rooms are in Cabo San Lucas, its most popular and populous city, and the Tourist Corridor also has more available rooms than San José del Cabo — it’s still possible (and highly recommended) to spend at least one day enjoying the attractions in this remarkable locale, whose history dates back to the establishment of a Jesuit mission in 1730.

Morning: Puerto Los Cabos Golf Course

Golf and fishing are the most iconic activities in Los Cabos. I highly recommend trying both at least once, even if you’re not an avid golfer or angler, as there’s more to these experiences locally than you might imagine. In the case of the former, that often means comfort stations with delicious food and drinks.

Our day in San José del Cabo begins at Puerto Los Cabos, one of the best and most interesting of Los Cabos’ 18 currently operating golf courses thanks to layouts from two major champions turned course designers: Jack Nicklaus and Greg Norman. When it opened in 2007, there were nine-hole layouts from the “Golden Bear” and “the Great White Shark”, but the idea was that each would eventually return to expand their nines into complete 18-hole courses. Only Nicklaus did, at least to date, so Puerto Los Cabos joined Palmilla as the only two golf courses in Los Cabos to offer 27 holes.

However, I’m not suggesting you play that many. Most players choose two of the nine-hole layouts (from Nicklaus’ Ocean, Vista, and Norman’s Mission) to play 18. All feature spectacular views and comfort stations with an array of tasty options. Since you’ve teed off in the morning, breakfast tacos with egg and bacon or egg and chorizo are preferred. But since you’ll visit at least twice, try the seasonal fruit and yogurt, too, or sample steak or shrimp tacos, quesadillas, burritos, or empanadas.

Fresh juices are popular before noon, but you’re on vacation, so no one will judge if you want to add some vodka or tequila and transform that orange juice into a screwdriver or tequila sunrise.

Lunch & Early Afternoon: Flora Farms

Don’t worry. Even with golf carts and comfort food stops, you’ll burn enough energy to have an appetite for lunch. Flora Farms kicked off the farm-to-table movement in Los Cabos, and its exceptional on-site restaurant (Flora’s Field Kitchen) is so good that complimentary dinners have been included in Academy Awards swag bags.

The restaurant is indeed particularly magical at night, but during the day the fields of the 25-acre working farm where ingredients are sourced are a more visible part of the experience. Even more to the point, lunchtime visits allow the opportunity to enjoy all the other great features at Flora Farms, including guided tours with visits to the onsite grocery, plus art classes, cooking classes, and spa treatments.

A visit to the Farm Spa & Salon is the ideal way to relax and loosen up tense muscles after a morning on the golf links. Treatments include a variety of relaxing massages, with salon services ranging from facials and mani/pedis to hairstyling and men’s beard and mustache shaves.

Late Afternoon: Gallery District

After your rejuvenating visit to Flora Farms, it’s time to experience San José del Cabo’s most iconic feature: its downtown Gallery District. Thursday night Art Walks are the city’s most beloved seasonal event and with good reason — not only are they a spotlight for San José’s vibrant arts scene, but for its charming downtown area with notable highlights like the old Catholic church (Parroquia Misión San José del Cabo) and City Hall with its distinguishing clock tower.

If you visit during Art Walk you can see it all for yourself, but since these nights only about 30 days per year out of 365, chances are you won’t. Don’t worry, Cabo Adventures’ Art and Wine Evenings in San José del Cabo is a good substitute. Round-trip transportation from area hotels is one of the perks. However, since you’re already there strolling after your pampering massages you can simply meet up from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. for a guided tour of downtown pleasures, along with wine and an appetizer or two to hold you over until dinner.

The tour includes a visit to the plaza principal, Plaza Mijares, and its most historic monument, Misión San José del Cabo, as well as stops in signature Gallery District art galleries, including Emotions By Corsica and Ivan Guaderrama’s Interactive Art Gallery, with time set aside for you to browse and shop on your own among the many galleries in this trendy, papel picado festooned neighborhood near the main square. A primer in cigar making at Maestro Torcedor Cigars is also a tour specialty.

Dinner & Overnight: Acre Restaurant & Cocktail Bar, Acre Treehouses

You’ve now seen the sights, engaged in one of the city’s best activities, and eaten at its most popular restaurant, which has also been awarded a Bib Gourmand for value and a Green Star for sustainability by the Michelin Guide. For dinner, you’re off to another acclaimed farm-to-table restaurant with its own Michelin Guide plaudits (it too has a Green Star, and earned Recommended status).

That eatery, Acre Restaurant and Cocktail Bar, showcases a memorable dining experience on a 25-acre farm. Like Flora Farms, it offers cooking classes and an exceptional on-site spa. However, only Acre, among all the places one can stay in Los Cabos (remember, this is a 24-hour itinerary) boasts treehouse accommodations.

Of course, these aren’t like the treehouses you built as a kid. Rather, these treehouses, designed in Baja California Sur’s distinctive palo de arco architectural style, reflect the style of laid-back luxury for which Los Cabos is famous. So after your amazing dinner, with its elevated expression of fresh local ingredients, you’ll also sleep in an elevated fashion, content that you’ve just experienced the best of San José del Cabo.

