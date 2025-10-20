Puerto Aventuras resort community announces US $233M expansion

Puerto Aventuras, a residential and resort complex in the Riviera Maya, announced an investment of over 4.3 billion pesos (US $233.6 million) over the next five years to consolidate its position as a world-class tourist destination.

Located 15 kilometers from Playa del Carmen and 85 kilometers from Cancún International Airport, Puerto Aventuras is the second-largest community in the municipality of Solidaridad, Quintana Roo. This exclusive, master-planned coastal destination operates as a trust, blending luxury tourism with residential living in the Mexican Caribbean.

“What sets Puerto Aventuras apart is its strong sense of community,” architect and founder of the project Román Rivera Torres told the industry magazine Inmobiliare. “Residents deeply identify with the place, which generates a sense of belonging and a commitment to its care and continuous improvement.”

According to Pablo Segui Vizcaíno, the trust’s general director, this investment demonstrates confidence in Puerto Aventuras’ potential and its ability to continue being an attractive destination for both residents and tourists.

Segui said that the investment will go toward the construction of 140 residential apartments and 110 hotel rooms. It will also enable strategic alliances with social and environmental initiatives to promote the region’s well-being and long-term sustainability.

Segui noted that collaboration with authorities is key to promoting the orderly growth of Playa del Carmen. He added that current work is underway to implement fiber optic cables and improve sports facilities to enhance the existing infrastructure.

The community of Puerto Aventuras is divided into two main areas: the beachfront tourist-residential complex, which features hotels, marinas and private villas, and the inland settlement, where most of its local residents live.

Furthermore, the property also houses a town created for Puerto Aventuras’ workers, which accommodates up to 40,000 residents.

For Rivera, Puerto Aventuras embodies more than just “a romantic philosophy of belonging.” It encompasses practical meanings reflected in the continuous planning of operations, enhancements and updates in development.

With reports from Inmobiliare