Querétaro’s airport is getting a hotel, a shopping plaza, more parking — and eventually a spaceport

QRO airport
Passenger numbers have been increasing at the Querétaro International Airport, rising 25% in the first quarter of this year alone. (Querétaro International Airport)

The ongoing expansion of the Querétaro International Airport (QRO) will include an on-site hotel,  a shopping plaza and a larger parking area, state Sustainable Development Minister Marcos del Prete Tercero announced on Monday. 

Those amenities are in addition to improvements to the airport itself. “We have six hectares available for the passenger terminal, and we have two polygons, each four hectares, to expand services,” Del Prete said.

One of the airport features slated for improvement with the current expansion is parking. (Querétaro International Airport)

Also, he said, a launch and landing site for spacecraft will be developed on the terrain to help make the airport more competitive.

An additional 100 hectares of land is available for companies looking to operate at the airport. For example, in March, DHL Express Mexico launched its US $120 million expanded air hub at QRO, adding 30,000 square meters of new infrastructure, which the company said was its most advanced and highest-capacity facility to date in Latin America.

“The airport continues to grow thanks to passenger preference, thanks to its location,” Del Prete said of the ongoing expansion. “The airside is satisfied; they have a high capacity, and the landside continues to be occupied.” 

Del Prete added that while the runways are around 20 years old, they are still among the most modern thanks to their innovative design. The runway has an operational length of 4.1 km, said the minister. 

In May, the Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation Ministry reported that QRO saw a 25% rise in passenger numbers in the first quarter of 2025 compared to last year, with domestic passenger traffic increasing by 34.9% in that period. 

An 80-million-peso (US$4.3 million ) expansion was completed at QRO in 2023, which increased the airport’s passenger capacity and encouraged airlines to open new flight routes. 

With reports from Expreso Querétaro, Diario de Querétaro and Mexico Business News

