Monday, August 26, 2024
HomeTravel
Travel

Southwest Airlines to expand routes to Mexico beach destinations

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Travelers can book their spring break flights from March 8 through April 7, 2025.
Travelers can book their spring break flights from March 8 through April 7, 2025. (Unsplash)

Southwest Airlines is adding new destinations in Mexico and expanding its flight schedule for the upcoming spring season, in a move to meet the growing demands of its customers.

Starting March 8, 2025, Southwest will commence weekly Saturday service from Nashville, Tennessee to the popular spring break destination of San José del Cabo (Los Cabos), Mexico. 

Los Cabos
Southwest unveiled two Pacific spring break flights beginning in 2025: Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta. (Montage Los Cabos) 

The new route will add to Southwest’s existing non-stop route connecting Nashville and Cancún.

The airline, based in Dallas, will also begin Saturday flight service between Sacramento, California, and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on March 8, 2025.

“Thanks to our world-renowned flexibility, two free checked bags and a schedule that flexes with travelers’ demands, customers can book their flights today and secure their spring getaway,” Southwest Airlines’ Vice President of Marketing Jennifer Bridie said in a statement.  

Besides the free checked bags, the low-cost carrier offers no change fees. This flexibility allows travelers to adjust their plans without incurring additional costs, a rarity in the airline industry.

The expansion of the airline’s flight schedule allows travelers to book their spring break flights through April 7, 2025.

According to Allianz Partners, which analyzed more than 3.4 million flight itineraries for spring break trips between five and eight days in length, Mexico was the most popular international destination for U.S. spring breakers in 2024, with three cities on the list. Coming in first was Cancún, followed by San José del Cabo (Los Cabos) in No. 2 and Puerto Vallarta in No. 4. 

With over 100 weekly flights each, American Airlines and United Airlines operate the largest number of weekly flights from the U.S. to Cancún, followed by Southwest. 

With 34,332 seats per month, Dallas is the U.S. city with the most seats to Cancún. This route also has the highest number of operations with 186. 

With reports from Simple Flying and Travel and Tour World

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Tourists in Los Cabos

The numbers behind the Los Cabos tourism trends of 2024

Chris Sands - 0
Skyrocketing daily room rates don't seem to be keeping visitors away from Baja California Sur's most popular hotspot, but what does a deep dive into the numbers reveal about Los Cabos?
Monumental letters with the name of Calvillo.

Think pink: Why Calvillo is Aguascalientes’ most famous town

Meagan Drillinger - 2
Colonial streets, a striking volcano and enough guavas to last you for the rest of your life: welcome to Calvillo, Aguascalientes.
Passengers in line at Tulum International Airport

Tulum airport sees over half a million passengers in first 8 months

MND Staff - 0
Mexico's newest international airport is now amongst the top 10 busiest in the nation, authorities say.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC