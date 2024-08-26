Southwest Airlines to expand routes to Mexico beach destinations

Southwest Airlines is adding new destinations in Mexico and expanding its flight schedule for the upcoming spring season, in a move to meet the growing demands of its customers.

Starting March 8, 2025, Southwest will commence weekly Saturday service from Nashville, Tennessee to the popular spring break destination of San José del Cabo (Los Cabos), Mexico.

The new route will add to Southwest’s existing non-stop route connecting Nashville and Cancún.

The airline, based in Dallas, will also begin Saturday flight service between Sacramento, California, and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on March 8, 2025.

“Thanks to our world-renowned flexibility, two free checked bags and a schedule that flexes with travelers’ demands, customers can book their flights today and secure their spring getaway,” Southwest Airlines’ Vice President of Marketing Jennifer Bridie said in a statement.

Besides the free checked bags, the low-cost carrier offers no change fees. This flexibility allows travelers to adjust their plans without incurring additional costs, a rarity in the airline industry.

The expansion of the airline’s flight schedule allows travelers to book their spring break flights through April 7, 2025.

According to Allianz Partners, which analyzed more than 3.4 million flight itineraries for spring break trips between five and eight days in length, Mexico was the most popular international destination for U.S. spring breakers in 2024, with three cities on the list. Coming in first was Cancún, followed by San José del Cabo (Los Cabos) in No. 2 and Puerto Vallarta in No. 4.

With over 100 weekly flights each, American Airlines and United Airlines operate the largest number of weekly flights from the U.S. to Cancún, followed by Southwest.

With 34,332 seats per month, Dallas is the U.S. city with the most seats to Cancún. This route also has the highest number of operations with 186.

With reports from Simple Flying and Travel and Tour World



