Taxi drivers announce blockade at Mexico City International Airport today

By MND Staff
Passengers walk through a terminal at Mexico City International Airport
The protest, organized by the taxi organization New Image Land Transportation, A.C., is scheduled to start this morning between 9 and 10 a.m. at the entrance of gate 9 of AICM. (Andrea Murcia/Cuartoscuro)

Access roads to Terminal 1 and 2 of Mexico City International Airport (AICM) will be blocked today as taxi drivers protest the government’s ongoing support for ride-hailing apps operating at the capital’s airport. 

Taxi drivers have also warned users that taxi companies at the airport won’t provide transportation services during the entire protest.  

The protest, organized by the taxi organization New Image Land Transportation, A.C., is scheduled to start this morning between 9 and 10 a.m. at the entrance of gate 9 of AICM, before moving on to block access roads to both terminals. 

Taxi drivers have said they will block roads for an indefinite amount of time.  

“The entire sector will be present on the airport roads indefinitely, until the authorities give us a written commitment that the current law will not be modified and that the current legal framework will be respected,” the taxi drivers stated. 

Why are taxi drivers protesting? 

The protests follow the introduction of a bill to modify the law and allow the operation of digital transportation platforms (Uber, DiDi) in federal areas, which includes the AICM. Taxi drivers consider the move a direct threat to their source of work and assets.

“Given the lack of enforcement of the law by the Infrastructure, Communications and Transport Ministry (SICT) and AICM authorities, who continue to allow ride-hailing apps to operate within federal areas where the law prohibits it, and given the initiatives being promoted in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies to modify the law and tailor it to suit these platforms, the airport transportation sector has decided to raise its voice,” a statement from the concessionaries’ organization said.

The statement added that the protest seeks to highlight the need to protect the dignity and livelihoods of thousands of Mexican families, who claim they have consistently adhered to current regulations.  

Taxi drivers have warned that if the law is not honored, the organized sector is ready to apply pressure through more protests and blockades.

What should I do if I have a flight today?

Severe traffic disruptions are expected on Circuito Interior, Capitán Carlos León, Boulevard Puerto Aéreo and other access roads to the airport.

AICM has advised passengers to arrive at the airport earlier than usual and to check their flight status directly with the airline. Additionally, it advises using alternative parking options, such as the Ciudad Deportiva parking lot in Magdalena Mixhuca, and then taking the free shuttle to Terminal 2. 

With reports from El Financiero, Excélsior and Infobae

