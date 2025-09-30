Tuesday, September 30, 2025
HomeTravel
TravelYucatan Peninsula

Quintana Roo shines at the 2025 World Travel Awards in Cancún

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Gov. Mara Lezama
Quintana Roo Governor Mara Lezama had much to be proud of at the 2025 World Travel Awards ceremony. Her state won more than a quarter of the awards in the Mexico/Central America region, and she personally was honored for her "Outstanding Contribution to the Travel and Tourism Industry." (Mara Lezama/X)

The southeastern Mexican state of Quintana Roo received 34 accolades at the 2025 World Travel Awards, consolidating its position as one of the world’s most prominent tourist destinations and leading the way in tourism excellence in Mexico and Central America.

This figure accounts for 28% of the 120 awards given to the best of tourism in the Mexico and Central America region. 

Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya, another Quintana Roo favorite, was named Mexico’s leading Adults-Only Resort, serving visitors who prefer a kid-free vacation. (margaritavilleresorts.com)

Notable wins for Quintana Roo in the region-wide awards went to Cancún International Airport as the leading airport; Cozumel as the Best Beach Destination; Puerto Morelos as the Leading Adventure Destination; Cancún as the Leading Meeting, Business and Beach Destination; Playa del Carmen as the Best City Break; Isla Mujeres as the Best Island Destination; Tulum as the Best Romantic Destination; and Ekinox Tours as the Leading Adventure Tour Operator.

The awards ceremony, held for the first time in Cancún, Quintana Roo, with representatives from 17 countries attending, also gave out “best of” honors on a country-by-country basis. For example, Xcaret was named Mexico’s Leading Adventure Tour Operator, while Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya was named Mexico’s leading Adults-Only Resort. 

Other best-of-Mexico honors went to the Hilton Cancún Mar Caribe All-Inclusive, named Mexico’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort; Dreams Vista Cancún Golf & Spa, recognized as Mexico’s Leading Family Resort; Atelier Playa Mujeres, awarded Mexico’s Leading Conference Hotel; and Marriott Cancún, An All-Inclusive, designated as Mexico’s Leading New Resort, among others. 

Though Quintana Roo led the pack, it was not the only Mexican state with regional and national award-winners. A small sampling of the many others includes the airline Aeroméxico; the St. Regis and Four Seasons hotels in Mexico City; the One&Only Palmilla in Baja California Sur; and the Ixtapa Zihuatanejo Convention and Visitors Bureau in Guerrero.

One&Only Palmilla
Los Cabos’ 20-mile-long Tourist Corridor is home to many notable luxury resorts, although few are as spectacular the resort One&Only Palmilla. (One&Only Palmilla)

A full list of the regional and national winners can be seen here. 

During the ceremony, awards founder Graham Cooke presented Quintana Roo Governor Mara Lezama with the Outstanding Contribution to the Travel and Tourism Industry honor on behalf of the World Travel Awards, recognizing her leadership in the tourism industry. 

The awards ceremony also served as a platform to showcase the work of Maya embroiderers and artisans. Embroiderers from Xpichil, Felipe Carrillo Puerto, and Tulum took part in the event.

“Cancún, Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen, Tulum, Cozumel, Holbox and Isla Mujeres are among the places that have honored Quintana Roo,” Lezama said. “The list of nominations alone reflects the diversity of our offerings and the commitment of our people to maintain us as an international benchmark.”

With reports from El Economista and Quadrantin

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Tulum beachfront

15 hotels and beach clubs in Tulum agree to grant free beach access following Jaguar Park controversy

MND Staff - 2
The move comes after hundreds of Tulum residents protested for free beach access following the imposition of a new entrance fee for previously free beaches at the Jaguar National Park. 
Stromatolites in Bacalar Lagoon

You can find the oldest living organisms in existence in Mexico

Bel Woodhouse - 0
Stromatolites are the oldest life form on the planet, and Mexico is one of the few places on planet Earth where you can see them.
Maya embroidery

Yucatán, Nuevo León showcase innovative cultural policies at UNESCO Mondiacult

MND Staff - 0
Nuevo León's "Cultural Spheres" and Yucatán's "Safeguarding Plan for Yucatecan Maya Embroidery" will serve as case studies at the world’s largest cultural policy conference, happening this week in Barcelona.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC