Quintana Roo shines at the 2025 World Travel Awards in Cancún

The southeastern Mexican state of Quintana Roo received 34 accolades at the 2025 World Travel Awards, consolidating its position as one of the world’s most prominent tourist destinations and leading the way in tourism excellence in Mexico and Central America.

This figure accounts for 28% of the 120 awards given to the best of tourism in the Mexico and Central America region.

Notable wins for Quintana Roo in the region-wide awards went to Cancún International Airport as the leading airport; Cozumel as the Best Beach Destination; Puerto Morelos as the Leading Adventure Destination; Cancún as the Leading Meeting, Business and Beach Destination; Playa del Carmen as the Best City Break; Isla Mujeres as the Best Island Destination; Tulum as the Best Romantic Destination; and Ekinox Tours as the Leading Adventure Tour Operator.

The awards ceremony, held for the first time in Cancún, Quintana Roo, with representatives from 17 countries attending, also gave out “best of” honors on a country-by-country basis. For example, Xcaret was named Mexico’s Leading Adventure Tour Operator, while Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya was named Mexico’s leading Adults-Only Resort.

Other best-of-Mexico honors went to the Hilton Cancún Mar Caribe All-Inclusive, named Mexico’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort; Dreams Vista Cancún Golf & Spa, recognized as Mexico’s Leading Family Resort; Atelier Playa Mujeres, awarded Mexico’s Leading Conference Hotel; and Marriott Cancún, An All-Inclusive, designated as Mexico’s Leading New Resort, among others.

Though Quintana Roo led the pack, it was not the only Mexican state with regional and national award-winners. A small sampling of the many others includes the airline Aeroméxico; the St. Regis and Four Seasons hotels in Mexico City; the One&Only Palmilla in Baja California Sur; and the Ixtapa Zihuatanejo Convention and Visitors Bureau in Guerrero.

A full list of the regional and national winners can be seen here.

During the ceremony, awards founder Graham Cooke presented Quintana Roo Governor Mara Lezama with the Outstanding Contribution to the Travel and Tourism Industry honor on behalf of the World Travel Awards, recognizing her leadership in the tourism industry.

The awards ceremony also served as a platform to showcase the work of Maya embroiderers and artisans. Embroiderers from Xpichil, Felipe Carrillo Puerto, and Tulum took part in the event.

“Cancún, Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen, Tulum, Cozumel, Holbox and Isla Mujeres are among the places that have honored Quintana Roo,” Lezama said. “The list of nominations alone reflects the diversity of our offerings and the commitment of our people to maintain us as an international benchmark.”

With reports from El Economista and Quadrantin