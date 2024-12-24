The best of Hidden Mexico 2024

We’ve all read countless guides to Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos and the Riviera Maya in 2024. There are those of us looking for another side of Mexico however — a quieter side that offers a window into the country we might not find elsewhere.

If that sounds like you, you’re in luck, because this year Mexico News Daily has visited some of these places. Here are five of the best.

If you’re looking for an authentic slice of Mexico, away from the crowds of popular Pueblos Mágicos, Calvillo in Aguascalientes is your answer. Nestled in a quiet valley with the Sierra Fría mountains as its backdrop, this charming town embodies the spirit of traditional Mexico, with cobblestone streets, colorful facades, and fluttering papel picado.

Founded in 1771, Calvillo’s Spanish influence shines through its baroque-style Templo del Señor del Salitre and elegant municipal palace. But what truly sets Calvillo apart is its status as the “Guava Capital of the World.” Here, guava isn’t just a crop — it’s a vital part of the local culture. You’ll find it in everything from guava jelly and pastries to guava mole and artisanal guava beer. Visit during December’s Guayaba Fair for music, dance, and an abundance of guava-inspired treats.

For outdoor enthusiasts, Calvillo offers rugged adventures in the Sierra Fría. Kayak or fish at the serene Presa de Malpaso, hike the trails of Cañón de Jaltiche, or stroll through El Tepozán Natural Park. A sunset hike to the Santa Cruz de Calvillo monument rewards you with sweeping views of the town and surrounding mountains.

Calvillo’s magic lies in its unpolished charm. It’s a town where history and tradition thrive, free from mass tourism’s gloss. Whether you’re savoring pastel de guayaba, exploring nature, or sipping a signature “Bomba” at a local cantina, Calvillo invites you to slow down and enjoy Mexico at its most genuine.

Tlaxcala, often overlooked and overshadowed by nearby UNESCO darling Puebla, isn’t trying to impress. That’s the charm. It’s a city that whispers rather than shouts—a place where simplicity reigns, and its unassuming nature invites you to slow down.

The Plaza de Constitución, shaded by generous trees, feels like a relic from a more laid-back era. It’s the perfect spot to sit, sip coffee, and people-watch. Nearby, the Cathedral, one of the oldest on the continent, looms with understated elegance, its cobbled roof and bell tower a testament to its 1524 origins. The streets, a mix of flat terrain and gently sloping hills, lead to treasures like the Ex Convento Franciscano de la Asunción, with its Moorish wooden ceiling, and bustling weekend markets hawking brightly woven sarapes.

Tlaxcala’s accessibility is its secret sauce. Its churches are open and inviting, free from the tourist crowds that often strip such spaces of their serenity. A short trip out of town takes you to Cacaxtla and Xochitecatl, ancient ruins that seem to breathe history. The botanical garden is a dreamy escape, misty greenhouses and winding paths evoking a quiet euphoria.

Stay at the Hotel San Francisco, right on the plaza, where an unexpectedly massive pool and hearty buffet breakfast make you feel like you’ve found a secret. Tlaxcala isn’t flashy, but it doesn’t need to be. It’s a city that lets you breathe, think, and rediscover the joy of taking it slow.

Once a ghost town, Mineral de Pozos in Guanajuato is shaking off the dust of its past and stepping into a new role as a haven for artists, musicians, and dreamers. Just 37 miles from San Miguel de Allende, it’s a place where time stretches out, history whispers from crumbling ruins, and the smell of mezcal hangs in the air.

The town’s story is one of boom, bust, and rebirth. Founded in 1576, its mines once churned out silver and gold for the Spanish crown. By the late 19th century, it was thriving, with grand architecture and European investors. The city is also an excellent example of some of President Porfirio Díaz ambitious infrastructure projects.

Then came the Revolution, flooding mines, and an exodus that left the place all but abandoned.

Today, the ruins remain — a visual poem of broken chimneys, Moorish arches, and the eerie elegance of the Escuela Modelo. But Pozos isn’t content to be just a ghost town for history nerds. It’s alive with creativity. April brings the International Mariachi Festival, a raucous, joyful celebration of Mexico’s musical soul. In June, blues musicians take over, their gritty sound spilling out into the night. October’s indie film festival gives emerging filmmakers a chance to shine.

And the mezcal? It’s not just a drink here — it’s a way of life. Hit the distilleries, savor the smoky burn, and pair it with local cuisine that hits all the right notes. For something surreal, head to Spa Caliche, where you can soak in wine or coffee while pondering life’s absurdities.

Mineral de Pozos isn’t polished, and that’s the point. It’s raw, real, and absolutely worth your time.

San Luis Potosí is a hidden gem, its historic center a UNESCO World Heritage site brimming with Baroque and neoclassical architecture. Despite its charm, the city remains blissfully under the radar. Walking the tree-lined Calzada de Guadalupe, part of the Americas’ longest pedestrian street, takes you past the neoclassical Caja de Agua, a 19th-century water tank, and El Aguador, a bronze water boy statue that nods to the city’s past.

At the Leonora Carrington Museum, housed in a former prison, Surrealist sculptures — half-human, half-animal — stand as haunting reminders of her fascination with the uncanny. The Basilica of Guadalupe, with its cry stal caravel-shaped chandelier, adds a touch of mysticism. Every December, pilgrims crawl along the Calzada on their knees to honor the Virgin of Guadalupe.

For relaxation, Tangamanga Park offers expansive green spaces, trails, and sustainable features. Beyond the city, Cerro de San Pedro, a ghost town where gold and silver were first discovered in 1592, provides a stark contrast to San Luis’s vibrant streets.

Stay at the Gran Concordia, a tranquil hotel steps from the lively Plaza de Armas. Indulge in shrimp tacos at La Oruga y la Cebada or mojitos at La Posada del Virrey. Early risers should hit Cafe Tokio for hearty Mexican breakfasts.

San Luis Potosí is a city of contrasts, where opulence and tranquility coexist, its allure lingering long after you’ve left. A few days here will leave you craving more.

Cuetzalan is a place that’s hard to explain without sounding like you’ve just come back from some fevered dream — a place where the mountains meet the mist, the air’s thick with humidity, and every step through the winding, cobblestone streets feels like a different time.

Nestled in Puebla’s Sierra Norte, this town wears its age with pride, clinging to a mix of colonial architecture and old-world Mexican rusticity that most places have long lost. It’s not pretty in the way that glossy brochures promise. It’s real, gritty, and unapologetically itself.

The town’s charm lies in its contradictions. The market smells like fresh coffee and rain, where artisans hawk their woven textiles and hand-carved wares. You can feel the weight of centuries in the air, like you’ve stumbled onto something that hasn’t been curated for tourists, but rather just… exists. And it’s alive — locals in ranchero hats and embroidered huipils go about their business, while a bizarre ritual involving flying men, suspended on ropes, unfolds in the town square. The air hums with the sound of music blasting from quinceañeras, vendors yelling over the noise, and the distant toll of church bells.

It’s a town built on nature, with caves and waterfalls hidden in the lush forest, accessible only to the brave or foolish. But Cuetzalan is more than just a photo op for the Instagram crowd—it’s an escape. An unfiltered slice of Mexico that hasn’t been chewed up and spit out for the convenience of travelers. It’s raw, it’s real, and it’ll mess with your senses in all the right ways. Just don’t forget the umbrella. And maybe a bottle of mezcal.