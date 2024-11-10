The essential Zona Romantica Guide: Inside Puerto Vallarta’s most famous neighborhood

No matter how many times you have visited the Jalisco coast, whether you’re a first-timer or a decades-long veteran, experiencing the Zona Romantica is a must. The deliciously eclectic, historic neighborhood is a sun-kissed playground where bohemian cool, vibrant nightlife and seaside charm intersect on every cobblestone corner. The problem is that Puerto Vallarta’s Zona Romantica has so much to offer, it’s daunting to think about beginning to explore without a guide.

This neighborhood brims with places to eat, drink, and play that’ll have you fully immersed in the energy, and falling in love with this city on the sea. Let’s take a spin through the best spots to stay, dine, and soak up the magic of Zona Romantica.

Where to stay: A room with personality

If boutique charm is calling your name, Villa Mercedes Petit Hotel is an artsy little sanctuary just steps from the action. It’s adults-only, with lush courtyards and tucked-away nooks where you can recharge. If you’re looking to mix luxury with a bit of “seen-and-be-seen,” Pinnacle Resorts offers the best of both worlds — think rooftop infinity pools, chic rooms with kitchens, and unbeatable Bay of Banderas views.

Another classic pick is Playa Los Arcos Hotel Beach Resort & Spa, with prime beachfront access that means you’re never far from the sound of the waves. This is the place for traditional Mexican charm, with colorful tiles, archways, and a location that puts you right on the sand.

Almar Resort is a great choice if you’re looking for an upscale, LGBTQ+-friendly spot with a ton of personality. Their rooftop events draw crowds for good reason, and the views from the rooms and suites are hard to beat. For something a little more boho-chic and cozy, Hotel Amaca is the perfect mix of charm and affordability, making it an ideal base for all your Zona Romantica explorations.

Foodie heaven: Where to eat in Zona Romantica

In Zona Romantica, the food scene is a glorious blend of down-to-earth taco joints, inventive culinary hotspots, and everything in between. Start at Tuna Azul, a seafood gem with ceviche that’ll knock your flip-flops off. The vibe is relaxed, and the seafood is as fresh as it gets.

Tre Piatti has built a loyal following thanks to its fresh pasta and intimate, tucked-away courtyard. Italian food lovers will adore this spot for a romantic night out. Looking for something totally unique? Tintoque mixes traditional Mexican flavors with modern flair, creating dishes that are as bold as they are unforgettable. Their location overlooking the Rio Cuale sets the scene for an intimate, quiet dinner with innovative cocktails and a constantly evolving menu.

When it comes to tacos, everyone here has their favorites, but Panchos Takos is legendary. There’s usually a line, but the al pastor quesadillas are worth the wait, trust me — they are even better than the tacos. If seafood tacos are your thing, don’t miss Mariscos Cisneros — the shrimp tacos are a local favorite, and one bite will show you why. For a casual bite that packs a punch, Burning Burrito is your go-to for hearty burritos, while Tacos El Moreno serves up no-frills goodness with tacos that satisfy every craving.

If you’re in the mood for some beachfront elegance, La Palapa is the kind of place where you can dig your toes in the sand while savoring fresh seafood dishes. Finally, 116 Pulpito is a fun spot for tapas and creative cocktails in an upbeat setting, ideal for kicking off a night out.

Nightlife hotspots: Where to drink and dance

As the sun sets, Zona Romantica transforms into a vibrant nightlife hub. For a relaxed start, head to El Soñador, a rooftop bar where you can sip a casual beer and shoot some pool. If you’re in the mood for a bit more buzz, Mr. Flamingo is your lively open-air go-to with a come-as-you-are vibe and a crowd that’s always ready to party.

For a touch of sophistication, Twisted Palms Rooftop Lounge delivers martinis with a side of movie nights and live music, while Top Sky Bar serves up sweeping views and Instagrammable cocktails in a trendy rooftop setting. Over at La Noche, three floors of fun await, with rooftop seating and lively drag shows that make it a favorite for LGBTQ+ travelers and allies alike.

Craft beer fans will feel right at home at Los Muertos Brewing and Monzon Brewing Co., both pouring excellent brews and serving up a friendly atmosphere. And for those who prefer a bit of glam with their nightcap, Garbo Piano Bar serves live jazz and martinis in a chic, low-key setting that’s perfect for a sophisticated end to the evening. For a more laid-back vibe with great live music, Awaysis offers a casual setup and a constantly rotating roster of live bands.

Things to do: Daytime adventures you’ll love

When it comes to daytime fun, Zona Romantica has no shortage of activities to keep you entertained. For a slice of local flavor, make your way to the Olas Altas Farmers Market on Saturday. Here you’ll find handmade crafts, tasty eats, and everything from fresh produce to artisanal goods — it’s the perfect spot to pick up unique souvenirs.

Art lovers will appreciate the Art Walk, a self-guided tour through local galleries showcasing works by Vallarta’s vibrant art scene. And if a beach day is calling your name, Playa de los Muertos is where it’s at. Rent a beach chair, order a margarita, and watch the world go by. If you’re feeling adventurous, head to the Los Muertos Pier and hop on a boat for a day trip to nearby hidden beaches or snorkeling spots.

Of course, a simple stroll along the Malecón is a must. This oceanfront promenade is dotted with sculptures, street performers, and endless people-watching opportunities. Take your time exploring the local vendors and art installations, or grab a snack and enjoy the seaside breeze.

Zona Romantica’s cobblestone streets are a pleasure to wander on foot. You’ll discover hidden courtyards, flower-draped balconies, and vibrant murals around every corner. Simply take the time to wander from street to street and soak in the funky, friendly, eclectic energy that makes this Puerto Vallarta neighborhood truly legendary.

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com.