The Tour de France (sort of) comes to Mazatlán

Eduardo Esparza
Eduardo Esparza
L'Étape Mazatlán by Tour de France
L'Étape Mazatlán by Tour de France took place earlier this month in the "Pearl of the Pacific." (Gobierno del Estado de Sinaloa)

On November 9, L’Étape Mazatlán by Tour de France 2025 turned the Pacific coast into the heart of international cycling. The event welcomed cyclists of all levels, offering three routes: the Sprint (37.7 km), the Short (65 km), and the Long (112.4 km).

The event was a festival of sport and families, as national and international cyclists rode coastal routes in a spirit of community. Warm, clear weather graced the entire day, while security measures, technical support and logistical efforts ensured a safe experience for competitors, visitors and local residents.

We went to Mazatlán's 'Tour de France': Here's what we saw

Families lined the streets to cheer, visitors enjoyed Mazatlán’s cuisine and scenery, and cyclists experienced the thrill of a Tour de France-style race in an energetic and welcoming atmosphere.

Mexico News Daily’s Eduardo Esparza went to take in the sights and sounds of the malecón. Here’s what he found.

Eduardo Esparza is a professor, filmmaker and professional photographer from Mazatlán, Sinaloa. His first feature film, “Con un pie en la gloria,” will premiere this summer.

