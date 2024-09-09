This couple is shining a light on Mexico’s Pueblos Mágicos

What are Pueblos Mágicos? In a word, they’re where you can see the real Mexico: the diversity that truly represents this incredible country. The Pueblos Mágicos — Magical Towns — program is a two-decade-old initiative by the federal government designating towns that offer visitors an outstanding experience through their traditions. There’s magic for everyone in the form of gastronomic delights, incredible arts and crafts and stunning architecture.

I love the Pueblos Mágicos, which is is why I loved meeting Robin and Marty, two fellow adventurous souls who love getting out exploring and seeing the beauty of Mexico, then sharing it with the world.

Robin and Marty are based in Cozumel, in the Mexican Caribbean. But summers are hot, so they travel around Mexico exploring as many Pueblos Mágicos as they can.

The couple started the YouTube channel Mexico Living the Dream, where they share their visits exploring and experiencing different towns, encouraging their audience to support these communities and the businesses in them. Robin blogs about the material that doesn’t make it into the videos on the Mexico Living the Dream website. She shared her experiences as a Pueblos Mágicos devotee with Mexico News Daily.

What started you visiting Pueblos Mágicos?

“During the pandemic, we lost our business and had to move to a lower cost of living town: San Cristóbal de las Casas,” Robin says. Living there, they fell in love with San Cristóbal’s traditional architecture, town square and range of great restaurants.

Pueblo Mágicos - Magic Towns in Mexico - Welcome to Mexico Living the Dream

Watch this video on YouTube

So, they wanted to see more. “First we went to Valle de Bravo and loved it as well. Then another Pueblo Mágico, and another.”

I completely understand. In my state of Quintana Roo, there are four. I live in one — Cozumel — and have visited the other three. In my neighboring state of Yucatán, I’ve only been to one out of seven, the gorgeous golden city of Izamal.

How many Pueblos Mágicos in Mexico?

There are 177 Pueblos Mágicos. Spread through all 31 states and the capital Mexico City. In fact, that’s the most Googled phrase about them: “Pueblos Mágicos near Mexico City.”

It can seem like too much ground to cover, but Robin had a great idea: getting a scratch map of all the Pueblos Mágicos across Mexico.

“So far we’ve explored a lot on our map,” Robin told me. “Scratching off a Pueblo Mágico each time we visit one. I also have the travel log to take notes so we don’t forget anything.”

Which is your favorite Pueblo Mágico so far?

Our favorite Pueblo Magico so far has been Janitizio. It’s in Michoacan and has such a fascinating history. It’s a lake town in one of the little islands in Lake Pátzcuaro. The Routa de Vasco, named after early Spanish missionary and colonial master Vasco de Quiroga, is located around the lake and is a beautiful hike.

Robin is an Oneida person, a Native American nation from what is now upstate New York. “We loved the message of how [Quiroga] supported the Indigenous populations. He was a positive change that is lasting to this day.” Which is why they decided to support and shine a light on the Pueblos Mágicos.

Each town is unique enough to qualify as a Pueblo Mágico. The regional specialties are what interested them most. “We want to see as much of the real Mexico with real traditional connections as we can,” Robin says.

The other reason they liked Janitizo is that it has three other Pueblos Mágicos nearby, so visitors can easily see four of the towns in a week.

What do Pueblos Mágicos offer?

Robin has a long list of fun things they’ve done visiting the Pueblos Mágicos. Her highlights include hot air ballooning over the ruins of Teotihuacán, meeting Groot and the Mad Hatter in the Christmas village at Tlalpujahua. And ziplining from one island to another in Lake Pátzcuaro — “where I got stuck and had to be rescued,” Robin tells me, laughing.

In Santa Clara del Cobre, Michoacán, Robin and Marty learned the process of hammering out copper. Music lovers will enjoy Paracho, the guitar town, where Robin got to help make a guitar.

Pueblos Mágicos mean relaxing in nature too

Nature watching is one of Robin’s greatest passions, which meant that visiting Michoacan for the annual monarch butterfly migration was at the top of her list. Another highlight was ziplining down a waterfall in Palenque. Another great nature adventure was repelling into an underground cavern in Ocozocoautla de Espinosa, Chiapas. “Green parrots nest there, and we camped overnight watching them leave in the morning,” Robin recalls.

Where to next?

“Coming soon will be a Querétaro trip,” Robin says.” “We’ve loved the wineries and tastings in that region — as well as Jalisco and the tequila tastings.”

But ultimately, for the next video, the “Top of our list is a train adventure through Copper Canyon. Starting in Sinaloa and ending in Chihuahua. Tune in and enjoy our adventures with us!”

I know I’ll be looking forward to seeing that one!



Mexico Correspondent for International Living, Bel is an experienced writer, author, photographer and videographer with 500+ articles published both in print and across digital platforms. Living in the Mexican Caribbean for over 7 years now she’s in love with Mexico and has no plans to go anywhere anytime soon.