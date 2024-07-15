Monday, July 15, 2024
The 3 best alternative destinations for your family vacation in Mexico

A girl on a zipline in Tapalpa, Jalisco
Beat the crowds this year, and head to some of Mexico's most authentic (and dazzling) locations, from fireflies, to castles to long forest walks. (Zona Turistica)

When planning a family vacation in Mexico, it’s easy to start your planning by looking at the usual destinations — popular resorts and attractions like Cancún, Los Cabos, Mexico City and San Miguel de Allende. Many of these could righfully be considered candidates for the title of “best family holiday in Mexico.”

But while there are reasons for these destinations to always be at the top of any travel list, there are lesser known places that can be as rewarding and fun when traveling with kids.  

A young child in the forest
Taking your children on holiday is an amazing experience, but picking the right destination is essential! (Vitolda Klein/Unsplash)

We did our first international trip with my daughter when she was six months old and we haven’t stopped traveling since (she’s now five). So, I’ve got you — I know exactly what to look for when traveling with kids. Luckily, few places offer such a brilliant array of options for families quite like Mexico. 

Here is a list of recommendations for incredible and original destinations in Mexico to plan your next family vacation.

Tapalpa, Jalisco

Tapalpa is an authentic piece of traditional small-town Mexico, nestled in the heart of the Jalisco highlands. (Guadalajara)

If you like nature and want to provide your kids with an authentic small-town experience in Mexico, look no further than the Magic Town of Tapalpa, Jalisco. 

Nestled in the highlands south of Jalisco, Tapalpa means “Land of Color” in Nahuatl, a name probably provided by its evergreen landscape. With a pleasant average temperature of 15 degrees Celsius during the summer, people from Guadalajara flock there on weekends to do everything from fishing to hiking, cycling and horseback riding.    

Its cobbled stones, tiled roofs, traditional food and countryside feel attract national and international travelers alike, as this stunningly beautiful town starts to get the recognition it deserves.

One of the main attractions in Tapalpa are the “piedrotas” or Big Stones in the Valley of Enigmas, a beautiful prairie with creeks and intensely green grass, while gigantic stones sit scattered around as if they had fallen from the sky. 

A stay in the Hotel Remanso can give you the chance to base yourself in rural Jalisco – making a perfect base for day trips to other popular towns, incuding Tequila. (Hotel Remanso)

Where to stay? From stunning Airbnb cabins deep in the forest to 5 star hotels, there are plenty of options. My personal recommendations include Tapalpa Country Club Hotel and Hotel Remanso. Both offer outdoor activities suitable for all members of the family. 

Tapalpa is a great addition to the itinerary of any family visiting Guadalajara. It can also be paired with the international tourist destination of Tequila. 

Firefly sanctuary, Tlaxcala 

A magical time awaits anyone lucky enough to venture to Tlaxcala’s Firefly Sanctuary. (Zona Turistica)

The firefly sanctuary or Santuario de las Luciérnagas, is one of Mexico’s most stunning natural treasures and probably one of its best-kept-secrets. 

Located in the state of Tlaxcala, about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Mexico City, the sanctuary comes to life between June and the first days of August, when thousands of fireflies light up the thick forest of Nanacamilpa in search of a mate.

Firefly sightings begin at 8:30 pm and last approximately one hour, with the peak lasting around 20-25 minutes. However, the magic of the experience starts the moment you step into the cold coniferous forest of this stunning natural reserve, led by your experienced guide. 

During the experience, the use of iPhones, camera flashes, or lamps are strictly forbidden as artificial light interferes with the darkness required to see the fireflies.

Ex-hacienda de Chautla
If you’re in the area, the ex-hacienda de Chautla also offers a chance to see European opulence in the heart of Mexico. (Ex-hacienda de Chautla)

This activity is best suited for kids older than four, as the experience requires a few hours of walking and silence.  

You can pair this experience with the stunning Chautla Hacienda in Puebla, which is less than an hour’s drive away. Built on its own artificial lake, you can walk around its Versailles-inspired gardens, fish, row a boat on the lake or zipline.  

Where to stay? From hotels to camping spots, you have choices. Piedra Canteada has a wide camping area next to the forest. If you’d like a more comfortable experience, you can check out Villas del Bosque de Santa Clara or Eco-hotel Laguna Azul. Otherwise, you can stay in Tlaxcala, where many hotels arrange night excursions to the reserve.  

Mérida, Yucatán

Casa Montejo, Merida
Easy to get to and with all the amenities of city life, Mérida offers a chance to really get to know life in tropical Mexico. (Viator)

The Yucatán Peninsula in the Riviera Maya is mostly known for the hot spots of Cancún, Tulum and Playa del Carmen. These family resorts are incredible, with a wide variety of activities for all the family and are rightly very popular with travellers.  

But away from the beach lies the city of Mérida. From exquisite cuisine to cultural and natural activities, Mérida is the perfect destination for families looking for a small city experience and the chance to experience natural adventures. 

Activities families can enjoy in Mérida include the Gran Museo del Mundo Maya, a stroll around Mérida’s historic main square and a visit to the archicturally dazzling Casa Montejo.  

But while you’re in the area, why not explore family-friendly cenotes? These cenotes have infrastructure that can make it easier for the younger ones in the family to enjoy too. The list includes Cenote in the Hacienda Selva Maya, Cenote Santa Rosa, Cenote San Ignacio, Cenote Hubikú or Cenote Santa Cruz.

Cenote San Ignacio
Cenote San Ignacio offers accessibility options that mean the whole family can enjoy the chance to swim. (Cenote San Ignacio)

Where to stay? Mérida has no shortage of hotels, including local boutique hotels and international hotels and historic haciendas outside of the city. Consider a hotel on Mérida’s most beautiful street, Paseo de Montejo. 

Mérida is a beautiful destination that doesn’t need to be paired with other cities, offering plenty for a multi-day vacation.

So whatever your family is like, there is sure to be a vacation in Mexico that is perfect for all of you. If there’s anywhere else you want to recommend, why not tell us about it in the comments?

Gabriela Solis is a Mexican lawyer turned full-time writer. She was born and raised in Guadalajara and covers business, culture, lifestyle and travel for Mexico News Daily. You can follow her lifestyle blog Dunas y Palmeras.

