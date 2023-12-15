Friday, December 15, 2023
News
NewsTravel

Tourism Ministry says Acapulco has 4,500 hotel rooms available

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Acapulco
Acapulco is springing back to life ahead of schedule, with 4,500 rooms now available to travelers during the holiday season. (Omar Reyes Solorzano/ Sectur)

As the end of the year approaches, Acapulco is gearing up to welcome tourists once again with 4,500 hotel rooms now available in 127 hotels, Tourism Minister Miguel Torruco Marqués announced on Wednesday.

This is a surprising amount of hotel capacity, given that the sector initially aimed to have a minimum of 36 operational hotels and 3,500 rooms by April 2024, to host the next annual “Tianguis Turístico” or national tourism fair.

Authorities and businesses in the region have worked tirelessly to restore Acapulco after the destruction caused by Hurricane Otis. (Dassaev Téllez/Cuartoscuro)

Acapulco is recovering from the devastating aftermath of Otis, the strongest hurricane ever to hit Mexico’s Pacific Coast, damaging much of the port city when it made landfall on Oct. 25. The hurricane killed 50 people, with 31 still reported as missing according to government figures.

Which hotels have reopened? 

Of the 127 reopened hotels, 58 two-to-four-star hotels are located in the Zona Dorada (Golden Zone). These hotels include major sites such as Emporio, Playa Suites, Jazmín Suites, and others on the Costa Azul (Blue Coast).

In the La Tradicional area, 57 hotels have reopened their doors, including the iconic Mirador Hotel in La Quebrada, where the famed cliff divers’ show has resumed.

In Pie de la Cuesta, Rocío and Acapulquito, hotels and beach clubs have also reopened, including the La Cabañita beach club.

Meanwhile, hotels such as Holiday Inn and Las Brisas in the iconic Zona Diamante (Diamond Zone) have opened rooms for booking. 

La Caleta and Caletilla beaches, seen here before the hurricane, are now partially reopened to tourists. (Carlos Alberto Carbajal/Cuartoscuro)

Which restaurants have reopened?

Some restaurants on the Bonfil, San Andrés, Playa Encantada, and Playa Las Gloria beaches have resumed business, as well as restaurants in the Caleta, Caletilla, and La Tradicional areas. 

How much has recovery cost?

Torruco said that the unexpectedly fast restoration of parts of the beach destination for the winter holidays was the result of collaboration between the public and private sectors.

The federal government has thus far allotted 61.3 billion pesos (US $3.5 billion) for the reconstruction of Acapulco, although business leaders have estimated the recovery costs could be as high as US $17.2 billion.

Federal support for the rebuilding of Acapulco includes exemptions for electricity payments and tax credits for small businesses. The government has also announced that it will cover 50% of the interest on commercial loans provided to hoteliers.

Torruco called on travel agencies and tour operators to “promote this destination and, together, make Acapulco shine again.”

With reports from Expansión

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.

Photos of missing people in Xalapa, Veracruz

Government says it has located 16,681 missing persons via new ‘census’

MND Staff - 0
The whereabouts of 15% of the people registered as disappeared nationwide have now been established according to government officials.
Malas Mañas members

US sanctions the ‘Malas Mañas’ criminal group based in Sonora

MND Staff - 0
The Department of the Treasury has targeted members of the Sinaloa Cartel-affiliated criminal organization that operates out of Sonora.

Japanese investment in Mexico predicted to expand in 2024

MND Staff - 0
Japan's ambassador to Mexico forecast a significant increase in investment as companies look to relocate manufacturing closer to the U.S. market.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC