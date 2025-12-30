Nearly 5M tourists to visit Mexico during end-of-year season

Mexico is expecting nearly 5 million tourists for the 2025-2026 year-end holidays, primarily between Dec. 20 and Jan. 11, according to Tourism Minister Josefina Rodríguez Zamora.

This increase represents a growth of just over 5% compared to the previous end-of-year season, underscoring the strength of Mexico’s tourism industry.

“The end-of-year season is key for the sector: it mobilizes millions of people, strengthens the local economy and consolidates tourism as a vital engine of well-being for Mexican families,” Rodríguez said.

At the national level, the average hotel occupancy rate is expected to reach 56.6%, with some destinations expected to exceed 80%. Cancún, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta are some of the destinations with the highest occupancy rates and visitor numbers.

The 4.9 million tourists cap off a year of strong performance for the sector: Between January and October, Mexico welcomed 16 million international arrivals by air, according to official figures.

Rodríguez added that over the past three years, Mexico has seen an average increase of 504,795 tourists during the winter holiday season.

“These percentages represent much more than just numbers,” she said. “They are a clear demonstration of how tourism drives shared prosperity, bringing opportunities to communities, small businesses and workers throughout the country.”

This sustained growth also aligns with projections from a recent study by Google and the international professional services network Deloitte, which estimates that Mexico is on track to become one of the world’s top five most-visited destinations. According to the study, international arrivals are expected to rise from 45 million in 2019 to 90 million by 2040.

Looking ahead, tourism is projected to play a pivotal role in Mexico’s economy next year, starting with the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is expected to bring an additional 5.5 million tourists between May and July.

In April, Acapulco will also host the 50th Tianguis Turístico (Tourism Fair), the country’s largest platform for promotion and business in the tourism sector, and one of the most significant of its kind in the Americas.

That momentum will continue through November, when Guadalajara, Jalisco, hosts the first edition of ITB Americas – inspired by ITB Berlin – a key event for professionals in the events and conferences industry.

With reports from Punto MX