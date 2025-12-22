Mexico is on track to crack the elite top 5 most visited countries

Mexico continues to be one of the most visited countries in the world, currently holding the sixth position and on course to break into the top five by 2040, according to a study conducted by Google and the international professional services network Deloitte.

The report, dubbed “NextGen Travelers and Destinations: Our Vision on the Transformation of the Tourism Sector,” estimates that the country will go from 45 million foreign tourists registered in 2019 to 90 million visitors in 2040.

This increase assumes an average annual growth rate of 2.5-3.5% through 2040, meaning a virtual doubling of incoming travelers compared to pre-pandemic figures.

The five most visited countries, according to recent data from the UN World Tourism Organization (UNTWO) consists of these tourism powerhouses: France, Spain, the United States, Italy and Turkey.

Mexico ranks immediately behind Turkey at No. 6. It would need to surpass or equal its current blistering pace in international arrivals to break into the elite top five. Indeed, data shows that Mexico is heading in that direction.

Last year, Mexico welcomed more than 45 million international tourists, surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time and consolidating its position in the world’s top six.

Several key factors contribute to Mexico’s growth in this area. First, its robust air connectivity with the United States and Canada facilitates the arrival of the majority of its international visitors. Furthermore, Mexico boasts an abundance of tourist attractions, including renowned beaches such as Canúun, the Riviera Maya and Puerto Vallarta; historic colonial cities like Guanajuato and San Miguel de Allende; ancient archaeological sites; and large cosmopolitan cities like Mexico City or Guadalajara with their world-class museums and vibrant nightlife.

Data from October supports this trend.

According to Tourism Minister Josefina Rodríguez Zamora, the number of visitors to Mexico’s archaeological sites and museums has risen above pre-pandemic levels, reaching 14.6 million between January and August of this year, reflecting a greater interest in the country’s cultural heritage.

Beyond analyzing Mexico’s growth in international visitors, the study also examines Mexico’s role as a sender of international tourists. It estimates that the number of Mexicans traveling abroad will increase from 19.81 million in 2019 to 30 million by 2040, placing it 14th among source markets, assuming it maintains moderate annual growth (2.5-3.5%).

But according to the report, all countries, including Mexico, must incorporate new technologies to support numerical growth. The study anticipates that the traveler of the future, from digital natives to active retirees, will demand quick decisions and tailored services that will only be possible with the use of Artificial Intelligence.

With reports from Wired