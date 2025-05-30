Thursday, May 29, 2025
Tulum begins restoration of key coastal thoroughfare

MND Staff
An aerial view of the Tulum coastline
The Tulum road improvement project supports the town’s growth as a top tourist destination. (Spencer Watson/Unsplash)

A long-overdue road improvement project in the Caribbean resort town of Tulum is “progressing steadily,” according to Mayor Diego Castañon.

Castañon said the completed road will improve connectivity and safety in one of the busiest tourist and service areas in the municipality. He offered a progress report in a video posted to social media on May 23.

The first stage of the project will improve 4,200 square meters of Cobá Sur Avenue and will require an 8.4 million-peso (US $435,000) investment, according to Tulum’s Public Works director Christian Moguel.

Coba Sur Avenue — also known as Avenida Okoót — is an important access road to hotels, archaeological sites and beaches, but it has needed maintenance for years, with residents and business owners joining forces to demand repairs, according to Riviera Maya News.

Repairs on the coastal thoroughfare, which began on May 19, will “provide a decent, functional roadway befitting the grandeur of our municipality,” Castañon said.

Improvements along a key 3-kilometer stretch of the road, include storm drainage, new signage and asphalt resurfacing, which “will change the way we enter, leave and live in our municipality,” the mayor said in a separate May 23 social media post

The project, which will directly benefit 47,000 people, also features improvements to pedestrian and bicycle lanes, according to the mayor.

Castañon called on residents to be patient, adding that “what’s coming will be much better, and it will be worth the wait.”

The repairs are being carried out in stages to minimize disruption to daily traffic.

The Tulum archaeological site is one of the best-preserved coastal Maya sites, and its short distance from Cancún and the surrounding Riviera Maya has made it a popular attraction in the Yucatán Península.

The resort town in the state of Quintana Roo is renowned for some of Mexico’s finest beaches.

With reports from Riviera Maya News and 24 horas Quintana Roo

