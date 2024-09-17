Viva Aerobus-Air Canada pact links 8 Canadian cities with 59 Mexico routes

Mexican low-cost carrier Viva Aerobus and Air Canada have entered into an agreement to boost connectivity between the two countries, linking eight Canadian cities with 59 destinations in Mexico via connections in the cities of Cancún, Mexico City, and Monterrey.

Canadian passengers will enjoy a single baggage policy and competitive fares by having both airlines on a single ticket, regardless of the number of stops. Tickets will be available on Air Canada’s platforms.

“We are excited about this new partnership with Air Canada,” Jordi Porcel, Director of Alliances at Viva Aerobus said in a statement. “This alliance will allow Air Canada’ passengers to seamlessly reach and enjoy a wide range of destinations in Mexico, including beaches, large cities, and other towns.”

Travelers will be able to connect from Viva Aerobus flights originating in Mexico to Canadian cities like Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton, Halifax, Ottawa, Quebec and Winnipeg.

“We know that there is a large Mexican population of students and professionals in Canada who will also be able to take advantage of this opportunity to visit their families back home,” Porcel said.

Viva Aerobus commenced operations in Mexico almost 18 years ago. Currently, they operate the youngest fleet in the country and the fifth youngest in North America. Air Canada is Canada’s largest airline with 195 destinations and more than 46 million passengers flown in 2023.

Flair Airlines launches flight to Guadalajara

Canadian low-cost carrier Flair Airlines has also increased its routes to Mexico with a new direct flight between Toronto and Guadalajara.

The airline already operates a direct flight between Guadalajara and Vancouver.

“With this new route to Toronto, the second to Canada, Guadalajara airport is connected to 60 national and international destinations,” head of Guadalajara International Airport Martín Zazueta Chávez said.

Jalisco Tourism Ministry (Secturjal) head Vanessa Pérez Lamas said that the state received almost half a million Canadian tourists in 2023.

“Jalisco recognizes the importance of Canada as an international market for our state,” Pérez said. “We are confident that the routes from two important Canadian cities, Vancouver and now Toronto, will further expand this market.

Flair CEO and Interim President Maciej Wilk said that Flair-operated flights from Vancouver to Guadalajara “have been a huge success,” and that they are “very excited to see the same enthusiasm and demand from Toronto.”

With reports from Milenio and El Economista.