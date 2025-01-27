Monday, January 27, 2025
Viva Aerobús announces QRO-Dallas flight

Dallas, Texas
With this new Viva Aerobús flight, travelers from Querétaro will now be able to avoid a layover in Monterrey on their way to Dallas, Texas. (Gabriel Tovar/Unsplash)

Central Mexico will have greater air connectivity thanks to the addition of two new national and international flights to Querétaro International Airport (AIQ) this year.

Starting in April, low-cost carrier Viva Aerobús will operate a direct flight between Querétaro and Tijuana, Baja California, and between Querétaro and Dallas, Texas. Presently, both routes include one stop in Monterrey, Nuevo León. 

Kuri made the announcement at the International Tourism Fair (Fitur), which was held in Madrid, Spain from Jan. 22-26. In it, Kuri celebrated the airline’s expansion in Querétaro.   

“To you, the shareholders, to all those who represent this great company [Viva Aerobús]. I am so happy that you are bringing us more connectivity … and that you are bringing the world to Querétaro,” he said.

In addition to the new direct flights to Tijuana and Dallas, Viva’s Monterrey-Querétaro route will increase its frequency from 28 to 33 weekly flights, improving connectivity between both cities. 

“We are an ally of tourism and, therefore, our commitment to strengthening air connectivity is key and constant,” Viva Aerobús’s Director of Corporate Communications Walfred Castro said. At Fitur, representatives of Viva Aerobús presented an investment project for Querétaro, the details of which will be made public soon, the state government said in a press release.

The Querétaro International Airport in Querétaro, Mexico
The Querétaro airport has seen a consistent increase in passengers, both national and international, since completing renovations in December 2023. (Demian Chávez/Cuartoscuro)

AIQ saw an important increase in international air connectivity last year. According to data from the Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation Ministry (SICT), the number of international passengers traveling through AIQ went up by 60.3% between January and July 2024, with 313,832 passengers. The previous year saw 195,836 international passengers. 

Tickets for the new flights were not yet available for purchase at the time of writing.

With reports from El Economista and Expreso Querétaro

